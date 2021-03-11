International News: USA team finishes series with 3 games with victory over Mexico (but it did not come easily!)

The Olympics are just a few months away and, in preparation for the game on the international stage, the U.S. and Mexican teams fought in a 3-game series over the past two days in Florida.

The US came out on top in all three games, but Mexico played tough in every race and showed it could be quite interesting this summer in Tokyo!

Click here to see who is on the US Team

Here are summaries of three courtesy information and photo games from USA Softball

*****

Game 3 (March 10, 2021): USA Team posts come after-win in three-game series final against Team Mexico

CLEARWATER, Fla. National Women’s Team Nr. The world No. 1 overcame a two-way deficit to mark a 5-3 victory over Mexico at No. 5 in the three-game series final, improving to 3-0 in the Stand 2021 Alongside its tournament , introduced by Major League Baseball (MLB).

The match was without result during the first four rows until the Mexican Team entered the board in the top five, followed by a sixth attack with five directions from Team USA to take the lead. American Pitchers Ally Carda (Elk Grove, Calif.) And Keilani Ricketts (San Jose, Calif.) Kept Mexico offense in just three two-hit shots, while Team USA offense combined for seven shots.

Cardagot starting in the circle for Team USA, retired the first three batters she faced in order to bring the leadoff batter Haylie McCleney (Morris, Ala.) on the plate, where she set off on a ball to the center of the field, followed by a pair of Valerie Arioto (Pleasanton, California). A single walk from Amanda Chidester (Allen Park, Mich.) It would load the bases for Team USA, but a double game in between would end the start before the US could pick up any runs.

Mexico had their first game runner-up at the top of the second start with a lead lead, but a double diving game by Chidester followed by a field for Arioto would put Team USA back on the plate for the bottom of the frame . A single from Hannah Flippen (San Diego, California) would set up a base player for the US, but three ground clearances would keep the game without a result in two bouts.

With both quiet violations during the third and fourth starts, the Mexico team took the lead in the top five with a two-way homer on the left field, but two attacks from Carda and a flight to Arioto would give it end of the rally. A double triple by McCleney would jeopardize Mexico’s lead, but a flying ball into third base would leave Team USA away. The Ricketts took the promotion duties for the U.S. in the top six, forcing three pitches to send Team USA back into attack with six departures left in the game.

A leading single from Chidester followed by a single from Edwards would set the scoring position for Michelle Moultrie (Jacksonville, Fla.), Who used her speed to beat a shot and load the bases for Flippen. Coming into the clutch, Flippen sent a drive line to the left field to score Chidester and Edwards with Moultrie and Flippenadvancing errors at home, putting the US at the top, 4-2. McCleney increased the U.S. lead with a personal home run forward to a right field before an attack ended the start with Team USA ahead, 5-3. A home run by Mexico in the top seven will cut the US lead to two, but a fly out and two attacks by the Ricketts will seal the 5-3 victory for Team USA.

Leading the American offense was McCleney, going 3-for-4 on the plate with a threesome and a home run while Arioto, Chidester, Edwards and Flippen each contributed with a hit piece.

The USA team will return to action March 12-14 as they participate in the University of South Florida (USF) in three exhibition games followed by a solo race against the University of Florida on March 16. Click here for more information.

The list of 18 players will be free Rachel Garcia, Dejah Mulipola AND Bubba Nickles as well as assistant coaches Laura Berg, Howard Dobson, Tairia Flowers AND Heather Tarr who all remain with their respective collegial teams. Joining the head coach Ken Eriksen to help with exercise will be Laura Ricciardone, Kyla Holas and Olympian twice Kelly Kretschman.

*****

Game 2 (March 9, 2021): Three American clashes go into the yard in the 7-0 victory over the Mexican Team

After three US home runs and a great performance from Osterman, the USA Team won a 7-0 (six inings) victory over Team Mexico! : https://t.co/wrtwemrtm4 Tune in to the final match of the series tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET! pic.twitter.com/yubaw6tytZ – US National Softball Team (@USASoftballWNT) March 9, 2021

CLEARWATER, Fla. Home runs and flying eagles were the name of the game today in Clearwater, Fla. After the U.S. offense exploded with a 7-0 (six inings) victory in game two of the three-game series against Team Mexico With three American bathers recording home runs, Macja Osterman (Houston, Texas) took care of business in the district for Team USA, limiting No. 5 of Mexico in just two strokes while counting eight attacks.

Osterman came out shooting, recording two attacks and one pitch to close Mexico offense at the top of the first start, taking Team USA to the plate. Goal Leadoff Haylie McCleney (Morris, Ala.) Things started for the U.S. attack with a triple in the centerfield followed by a double from Ali Aguilar (Orangevale, California) to make it a 1-0 ball game.

Mexico had their first base runner of the game in third place with a single on the pitch, but back-to-back attacks from Osterman and a flight off for him Hannah Flippen (San Diego, California) kept Mexico offense for another attack. Kelsey Stewart (Wichita, Kan.) Started at the bottom of the third with a single, followed by a home run by Aguilar to extend the U.S. lead, 3-0.

Neither side accumulated any runs in the fourth time despite a double from Flippen, but a home run by Stewart in the bottom fifth increased the US by four. Another strong defensive attack from Team USA would leave Mexico with no result at the top of the sixth to bring Red, White and Blue to the plate where they will sign the 7-0 win with a three-way home run by Flippen. to mark Valerie Arioto (Pleasanton, Calif.) And Michelle Moultrie (Jacksonville, Fla.) Who reached the base earlier in the day on a walk and a mistake.

Leading the American offense were Aguilar, Flippen and Stewart with two kicks each, including a home run by each. In the circle, Osterman retired eight of 20 shots through an attack while limiting Mexico’s offense to two shots in six periods.

*****

Game 1 (March 8, 2021): Nr. 1 US Women National Team posts 4-2 victory over Nr. 5 Mexico in 2021 Debut of the “Stand by Her” Tournament

National Team Nr. 1 of the U.S. Women posts a 4-2 victory over Team No. 5 of Mexico in 2021 #StandBesideHourTour debutim! https://t.co/ptYs5wLSmP#USASoftball pic.twitter.com/zDyR4iTvSg – US National Softball Team (@USASoftballWNT) March 9, 2021

CLEARWATER, Fla. Taking the field for the first time since the postponement of the 2020 tournament, presented by Major League Baseball (MLB), the American Women National Team (WNT) ranked in the world ranks 4-2 victory over Nr. 5 Mexico in match one of a series of three games held at the Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex in Clearwater, Fla.

USA team offense combined for seven hits in their 2021 debut, with Kelsey Stewart (Wichita, Kan.) And Janie Reed (Placentia, California) leading with two hits each followed by Amanda Chidester (Allen Park, Mich.), Taylor Edwards (Murrieta, Calif.) And Michelle Moultrie (Jacksonville, Fla.) Which each hit a hit. Keilani Ricketts (San Jose, California) started in the circle for the US, leaving Mexico violation without result in three periods. Also contributing to the US pitching staff was Randi Rupp (Mont Belvieu, TX), a training player recently added to the Stand Beside Her tournament Ally Carda (Elk Grove, California).

After a first attack scored by both teams, the USA Team took the lead in the second half following a pair of singles from Edwards and Moultrie, who were brought in to score basic hits by Stewart and Reed to giving the US a two-way edge

A walk and a single for Team Mexico put two runners in the base with one out in the top third, but one flight to Moultrie and Ali Aguilar (Orangevale, California) held the Mexicooff board for another entry. Going into the garden for Team USA at the bottom of the third frame was Chidester, improving the US lead to 3-0 through three rows of the game. Mexicos’s offense will break the silence in the top fourteen a shot from the pitch and a pair of singles would mark their first run of the game to cut Team USAs lead, 3-1.

Entering the circle for the WNT at the top of the fifth was Rupp, retiring the first three batters with which she faced a pair of fly outs and a ground ball. A quiet fifth attack from the U.S. offensive would bring the Mexican Team back to the plate at the top of the sixth, joining a pair of two-front singles before Carda took on the promotion tasks to finish the start with a startout. The USA team increased its lead at the bottom of the sixth after a walk from Stewart to advance Moultrie to second, who managed to rely on a field selection earlier in the season. Reed attended a suite with a single to charge the bases Haylie McCleney (Morris, Ala.) Who pulled the walk to the Moultrie plate.

Carda and the U.S. defense entered the top seven with a three-run lead, which was cut to two after a solo home run by Team Mexico. The game seemed to be interesting after a walk and a single set the tie in the first base, but a kick from Carda would end the match with Team USA claiming the 4-2 victory.