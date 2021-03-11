



“/> Boris Johnson in December signed the Brexit agreement that included an Irish Sea border. Ban Habib says the prime minister spoke like Winston Churchill, but acted like Neville Chamberlain With his inability to cope with the European Union over Northern Ireland, he has completed his transformation into a Nevil Chamberlain. The only difference is, Chamberlain initially responded inadequately to the annexation of another country. Johnsons’ fear comes in the face of the annexation of part of the UK. Register in our daily newspaper Bulletin i cut the noise “/> Ben Habib, then a Brexit MP, in the center, with Kate Hoey, then a Labor MP, and Jim Allister MLA standing on the Republic of Ireland side at the Monaghan-Fermanagh border in August 2019 Johnson, over a little over a year, has broken the UK’s union and handed over part of it to a foreign power. He has done so in violation of the Union Act 1800, the frequently cited Belfast Agreement, its supporting legislation and even the Article 50 process set out in the European Union Treaties for countries (whole countries!) To leave the EU IMF The Northern Ireland Protocol has been imposed on Northern Ireland without even a shred of consent from its people, let alone the approval of the united community at the heart of the Belfast Agreement. When Michael Gove wrote to Maro efovi, his reverse number in the EU, in early February he did not ask that the problems in the protocol be rectified. Oh no, that would require the spine. What he mainly demanded was an extension of the grace periods for goods coming to Northern Ireland. Periods of grace which already exist and which have done nothing to calm the turmoil. With a touch of sentimentality he also demanded that pets be allowed to travel freely between the UK and Northern Ireland how this got to the top of his priority list is a mystery, albeit a touching one. efovis response: an empty refusal to have any deviation from previously reached agreements. efovi did not give him a single palm. And with proud authority offered only to rulers, he sought access to all of our IT systems at the crossing. Welcomes is welcome that Gove’s replacement, Lord Frost, has taken unilateral action to extend these grace periods until October, but he too has lost the issue. These grace periods add up to half of any profit for trade between the UK and Northern Ireland. They are already set and the protocol is not working. The circumstances of Northern Ireland will deteriorate as other provisions of the protocol begin to take effect. Northern Ireland is beginning to know how annexed it feels. The full effect of being subject to EU law and the Court of Justice of the European Union have not yet shown themselves. It is not as if the prime minister is unaware of the dangers in the protocol. Writing in the Telegraph on 12 September last year he said he had negotiated the protocol with one arm tied behind his back and that he recognized the threat he posed to the UK structure. However, he has not taken any clear action to correct what he did wrong. The Prime Minister is famous for promising all things to all people. Now nothing will hide the reality of the protocol and the EU will implement it in the ninth degree. Any representation by him, Gove or Frost that everything would be fine at the right time would be another misinterpretation in a long string of misinterpretations. Northern Ireland has been abandoned by our government. That is why Baroness Catharine Hoey and I, along with the leaders of the three major Unionist parties, including the First Minister of Northern Ireland, Lord Trimble (the Nobel Peace Prize-winning architect of the Belfast Agreement), have embarked on a legal challenge. against protocol. Our request for a judicial review is now in court. We are represented by John Larkin, the former Attorney General of Northern Ireland. It is not at all satisfactory that we were forced to take legal action but the political channels simply did not work. We would not have taken this action if we did not have full confidence in our legal position. There are only so many people who will be deceived. The reality of protocol is now knocking hard on previous scams. My advice to the Prime Minister is to do the right thing and complete the protocol. He would be best advised to do so before a court finds a British prime minister has acted illegally in undermining UK unification down that road poses a place of personal political risk. Ben Habib is a businessman and former MEP of the Brexit Party A message from the Editor: Thanks for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request for you. With coronavirus blocking having a huge impact on many of our advertisers and consequently the revenue we get we are more reliable than ever to you getting a digital subscription. Subscribe to gazetën.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best news and information from Northern Ireland and the UK online and in our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and access exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/ subscriptions now to register. 