The FudanUniversity team develops smart textiles





A team from Fudan University has developed an intelligent textile that can be used not only for shows but also for communication, just as functional as computers or smartphones. According to Peng Huisheng, team leader from the Fudans macromolecular science department, he developed transparent conductive tissue fibers and luminescent illuminated fibers. When wandered together, they form electroluminescent units on the micrometer scale similar to those on a digital display screen. Dong June / SHINE The team applied an alternating voltage to the luminescent breakdowns and conducting tissues to generate a low, microampere current to supply the electroluminescent units. By changing the applied electricity, they can accurately tune the brightness of the units. One researcher showed off her jacket with a university symbol knitted with fibers in it. The badge can illuminate when powered by electricity and flashes when it presses a button on a power unit. In the lab, the team has produced a textile with a screen 6 feet long and 25 inches wide, but the access is capable of making larger ones on demand, Peng said. Lighting between electroluminescent units deviates by less than 8 percent and remains stable even when the textile is bent, stretched or pressed. Our display textile is flexible and breathable and withstands hundreds of times machine washing, making it suitable for practical applications, Peng said. Dong June / SHINE The team also produced other electronic functions within the textile, for example, keyboards and power supplies for applications in different scenarios. In a video produced by the team, a user can read messages, reply and even navigate by riding a sleeve. The researchers said it could also be used in healthcare, such as collecting health index data including brain waves. We show that an integrated textile system consisting of screen, keyboard and power supply can serve as a means of communication, demonstrating the potential of online systems of things in different areas, Peng said. With the approach that unifies the fabrication and operation of textile electronics, we expect woven fiber materials to shape the next generation of electronics. Their achievements have been published in the scientific journal Nature.

