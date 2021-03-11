Brazil hospitals are shrinking in the absence of a national virus plan

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil’s hospitals are rocking as a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus drives through the country, the president insists on untested treatments and the only attempt to create a national plan to contain COVID-19 has just been missed.

For the past week, Brazilian governors have tried to do something that President Jair Bolsonaro stubbornly rejects: I put together a proposal for states to help curb the deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 nations to date. The effort was expected to include a curfew, a ban on crowded events and restrictions on the hours that non-essential services can operate.

The final product, unveiled on Wednesday, was a one-page document that included general support for restricting activity, but without any specific measures. Six governors, apparently still careful to oppose Bolsonaro, refused to sign.

Piaui State Governor Wellington Dias told the Associated Press that if the pressure on hospitals is not eased, the growing number of patients will have to endure the disease without a hospital bed or any hope of treatment in an intensive care unit.

We have reached the border all over Brazil; exceptions are rare, said Dias, who chairs the governors’ forum. The possibility of dying without help is real.

Those deaths have already begun. In Brazil’s richest state, Sao Paulo, at least 30 patients died this month while waiting for ICU beds, according to a number published Wednesday by the G1 news site. In the southern state of Santa Catarina, 419 people are waiting for transfer to ICU beds. In neighboring Rio Grande do Sul, the ICU capacity is at 106%.

Alexandre Zavascki, a doctor in the capital Rio Grande do Suls Porto Alegre, described a steady influx of patients to the hospital trying to breathe.

I have many colleagues who, from time to time, stop crying. This medicine was not taught to perform routinely. This is the medicine adapted for a war scenario, said Zavascki, who oversees the treatment of infectious disease in a private hospital. We see a good portion of the population refusing to see what is happening, resisting the facts. Those people may be near the step inside the hospital and will love the beds. But it will not be one.

The country, he added, needs more rigorous measures by the authorities.

On the objections of the presidents, the Supreme Court last year upheld the jurisdiction of cities and states to impose restrictions on activity. Regardless, Bolsonaro consistently condemned any such move, saying the economy should continue to collapse and that isolation would cause depression.

The latest increase is driven by variant P1, which health minister Brazils said last month is three times more transmissible than the original type. It first became dominant in the Amazonian city of Manaus and in January forced the transfer of hundreds of patients to other states.

Brazil’s failure to stop the spread of the virus since then is increasingly a concern not only for Latin America’s neighbors, but also as a warning to the world, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization, in a press conference for March 5th.

Across the country, the aggressive use of public health measures, social measures, will be very, very important, he said. Without doing things to affect the transmission or suppress the virus, I do not think we will be able to have the downward trend in Brazil.

In recent weeks the number of more than 10,000 deaths was Brazil the highest since the start of the pandemic and the week is on track to get even worse as the country posted nearly 2,300 deaths on Wednesday losing a total of the previous day that was also a record.

Brazil has decades of experience with mass immunization campaigns, but the spread has been hampered by delays, highly self-inflicted; 5.5% of its population has been vaccinated.

Governors, like many of the population, are getting tired of all this inaction, said Margareth Dalcolmo, a prominent pulmonologist at the Fiocruz State Institute. She added that their proposed pact is unclear and will remain symbolic unless it becomes broad and confronts the federal government.

The Brazilian National Council of State Health Secretaries last week called for the creation of a police ban and blockade in regions that are approaching maximum hospital capacity. Bolsonaro again demurred.

I will not decree it, Bolsonaro said Monday at an event. And you can be sure of one thing: My army will not take to the streets to force people to stay home.

Restrictions could already be found just outside the presidential palace after Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha implemented a partial curfew and blockade. Rocha warned on Tuesday that he could be hit harder, sparing only pharmacies and hospitals if people keep the rules disregarded. Currently, 213 people in the district are on the ICU bed waiting list.

Bolsonaro told reporters Monday that the curfew is an insult, unacceptable, and said that even the WHO believes blockades are inappropriate because they proportionately harm the poor. While the WHO acknowledges the profound negative effects, he says some countries have had no choice but to impose tough measures on slow-motion broadcasting and that governments should use most of the time given to try and track cases while taking care of patients.

Such a nuance was lost in Bolsonaro. His government continues its search for solutions with silver bullets that so far have only served to raise false hopes. Any ideas seem to require consideration, except those by public health experts.

The Bolsonaro government spent millions on the production and distribution of malaria tablets, which have shown no benefits from rigorous studies. Still, Bolsonaro approved the medication. He has also advocated treatment with two drugs to combat parasites, neither of which has shown effectiveness. He again announced their capacity to prevent hospitalizations during a Wednesday’s event at the presidential palace.

Bolsonaro also sent a committee to Israel this week to evaluate an unproven nose spray he has called a great product. Fiocruz Dalcolmo, whose younger sister is currently in an ICU, called the trip truly pathetic.

Meanwhile, the city of Araraquara, in the interior of Sao Paulo, has seen new cases return to decline weeks after the declaration of blockage amid a damaged growth dominated by the P1 variant. Mayor Edinho Silva told the AP in a message that, without mass vaccination, there was no alternative.

Camila Romano, a researcher at the Institute of Tropical Medicine at the University of Sao Paulo, hopes a lab test she developed to identify disturbing variants, including P1, will help monitor and control their spread. It also wants to see stricter government measures and citizens do their part.

Every day is a new surprise, a new variant, a city whose health system is collapsing, Romano said. We are now in the worst phase. If this is going to be the worst stage of all, unfortunately we do not know what is yet to come.

lvares reported from Brasilia. Associated Press video journalist Tatiana Pollastri contributed from Sao Paulo.