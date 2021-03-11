Sudanese PM in Cairo to discuss Ethiopia Nile dam dispute





The Prime Minister of CAIRO (AP) Sudan held talks with the Egyptian President in Cairo on Thursday as the two nations seek to build a united front in the ongoing dispute over the controversial dam Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile. Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi agreed that both governments should work closely at this critical moment “until they mobilize international and regional players to help mediate a solution to the water dispute with Ethiopia,” according to a statement from Egyptian presidency. The dispute focuses on the Greater Ethiopia Renaissance Dam and how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs and how the three countries will resolve any dispute in the future. Egypt and Sudan also call for a legally binding agreement on dam filling and operation, while Ethiopia insists on instructions. Despite years of negotiations, the countries have failed to reach a tripartite agreement. Karthoum has recently called for the internationalization of the dispute to include the US, the European Union, the UN and the African Union to facilitate an agreement on the filling and operation of the Ethiopian mass dam. Sudan wants Ethiopia to coordinate and share data on dam operation to avoid flooding and protect its own dams that produce energy on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile River. The Blue Nile meets the White Nile in Khartoum. From there, the Nile blows north through Egypt and flows into the Mediterranean Sea. Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world with over 100 million people, has called the dam an existential threat and concerns that it will reduce its share of Nile waters. The country relies almost entirely on the Nile to supply water to agriculture and its people. About 85% of the Nile flow originates from Ethiopia. Ethiopian officials hope the dam, now more than three-quarters completed, will reach full power generation capacity by 2023, helping pull millions of its people out of poverty. “We are concerned about Ethiopia ‘s intention to move forward with filling the dam for the second year in a row without coordinating with the two downstream countries,” Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly told a joint news conference with Hamdok. In recent weeks, Cairo and Khartoum criticized Ethiopia ‘s plans to begin a second filling of the dam reservoir during the upcoming rainy season, which is expected in July. That leaves us with very little time to handle the situation, Hamdok said. “However, we hope that by then we can reach an agreement on how the filling can be done.” Hamdox’s visit came less than a week after al-Sissis had been in Khartoum on his first visit to the neighboring country since the popular uprising that led the Sudanese army ousted former autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. In recent years Egypt has sought to rebuild ties with its southern neighbor, an effort that has intensified since the expulsion of al-Bashir. Senior civilian and military officials from both nations have exchanged regular visits. Earlier this month, the two countries signed an agreement to strengthen military co-operation. At their press conference, the two prime ministers said they discussed several economic projects that boost co-operation between their countries in areas such as electricity, transport, agriculture and irrigation. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

