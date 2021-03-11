Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan launches hunger-free initiative





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said mobile food trucks launched under the hunger-free initiative would provide free ready-to-eat food to the poor and needy twice a day in different parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi where the project has started for the first time first.

Image credit: Granted

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a hunger-free initiative and announced a direct subsidy to immediately support 30 million families and half the country’s population by June 2021. The programs aim to reduce the rising inflation burden for the population at risk from Pakistan. The Koi Bhuka Na Soye program (No one should go to bed hungry) is the beginning of Pakistan’s transformation into a welfare state, Prime Minister Imran Khan said during his visit to one of the Ehsaas Langar Khana (soup kitchen) in Islamabad. The Prime Minister also distributed meal boxes among the people after inspecting the quality of the food. The Hunger-Free Initiative would help the poor, deserving, workers and daily bettors save their hard-earned money to meet the needs of children and their families instead of spending it on groceries, he said . Kitchen soup to end hunger Prime Minister Khan said the mobile food trucks launched under the hunger-free initiative would provide free ready-to-eat food to the poor and needy twice a day in different parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi cities where the project has first started. Each food truck would provide two meals for about 2,000 people each day and serve those people who do not have access to the 15 Panahgaah (shelters) set up by the government across the country for the poor. Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, said the program aimed to provide twice-hygienically packaged food, lunch and dinner, to individuals in need through mobile kitchens in urban and rural areas. Islamabadit. The Soup Kitchen project will be spread across Pakistan to provide a free meal for people in need and hungry. Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PMB) providing assistance to people in need in the country would be responsible for the operation of food trucks while Saylani’s trust in welfare would take care of providing meals. We are starting with two food trucks providing free and quality food at various points in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, including hospitals, bus stops and other public places with the highest dignity and will soon expand the service to cities others, said PBM managing director Aon Abas. Direct grants The prime minister also officially announced that governments plan to launch a new program in June to provide direct subsidies that would help 30 million households purchase essential food items. Prime Minister Khan said the government is also considering a similar program for farmers to allow them access to fertilizer and other agricultural needs at subsidized rates. The Zero Hunger Initiative and universal health coverage for all citizens are the two public welfare projects that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced as his New Year resolutions as he pledged to make Pakistan a welfare state by the end of 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos