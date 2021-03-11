COVID-19 patients have to wait for 7 weeks before surgery, says the discovery of a global study





[Illustrative image]

Image credit: Pixabay

ABU DHABI: Surgery should be delayed for seven weeks after a patient tests positive for COVID-19 as surgeries occurring up to six weeks after diagnosis are associated with increased risk of death, according to a new global study. The researchers found that patients are more than two and a half times more likely to die after their surgeries if the procedure takes place at six weeks after a positive diagnosis for SARS-CoV-2. Led by experts at the University of Birmingham, more than 25,000 surgeons worked together as part of the COVIDSurg Collaboration to collect data from 140,727 patients at 1,674 hospitals in 116 countries including Australia, Brazil, China, India, UAE , UK and US – creating one of the world ‘s largest and most extensive studies on surgery. By publishing their findings on Anesthesia, the researchers found that patients operated on 0-6 weeks after diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection were at increased risk of postoperative death, as were patients with persistent symptoms at the time of surgery. Symptoms should be resolved Co-author Dr Dmitry Nepogodiev, of the University of Birmingham, commented: “We recommend that whenever possible surgery be delayed for at least seven weeks after a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result, or until symptoms subside if patients have persistent symptoms for seven weeks or more after diagnosis. Co-lead author Aneel Bhangu from the University of Birmingham, added: Delays in surgery should be tailored to each patient, as the potential benefits of a minimum of seven weeks after diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 should be balanced against the risks. possible delay. For some urgent surgeries, for example for advanced tumors, surgeons and patients may decide that the risks of delay are not justified. While it is known that infection with SARS-CoV-2 during surgery increases mortality and international guidelines recommend that surgery be delayed for patients who test positive for COVID-19, there is little evidence regarding the optimal duration of the delay. Participating hospitals included all patients who underwent a surgical procedure in October 2020. Patients who became infected with SARS-CoV-2 after their surgery were excluded from the study. The main measure of outcome was death after 30-day surgery. Statistical modeling was used to adjust for patient, disease, and surgery variables and to calculate adjusted 30-day mortality rates for different time periods from SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis to surgery. Time for surgery from diagnosis The time for surgery from the SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis was 0-2 weeks at 1,144 (0.8%), 3-4 weeks at 461 (0.3%), 5-6 weeks at 327 (0.2%), 7 weeks or more in 1.205 (0.9%), and 137,590 (97.8%) had no SARS-CoV-2 infection. The 30-day regulated mortality in patients who did not have SARS-CoV-2 infection was 1.5%. This increased in operated patients at 0-2 weeks (4.0%), 3-4 weeks (4.0%) and at 5-6 weeks (3.6%), but not at 7-8 weeks (1.5%) after SARS- Diagnosis of CoV-2.

These findings were consistent across age groups, varying in the severity of patients’ condition, the urgency of surgery, and the extent of surgery, and in sensitivity analyzes for elective surgery. After a delay of seven weeks or more, patients with persistent COVID-19 symptoms (6%) had higher mortality than patients whose symptoms had resolved (2.4%) or who had been asymptomatic (1.3%). Contribution of the United Arab Emirates Dr. Sattar Alshryda (Al Jalila Children’s Special Hospital) and Hayder Al Saadi (Rashid Hospital), UAE leaders for the study explained that 13 centers and over 40 researchers participated in the study and contributed over 1,000 participants. They said the support they received from Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), Ministry of Health, Dubai Health Authority, Department of Health-Abu Dhabi and Sharjah was great. This collaboration has created a new network of orthopedic researchers, temporarily called (U-TORCH) representing the UAE Trauma Champions and the Orthopedic Research Champions. The goal is to foster a high quality research effort across the country, across the country.

