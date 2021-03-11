Poland, Hungary test EU rule of law in high court, Europe News & Top Stories





LUXEMBOURG (BLOOMBERG) – Poland and Hungary challenged the European Union’s new tool aimed at breaking the rule of law in the bloc’s high court, with Warsaw arguing that the regulation is incompatible with EU treaties. “The EU has no competence to define the concept of ‘rule of law’ or to set the conditions for assessing compliance with fundamental principles,” the Polish government said in a statement Thursday (March 11th). The appeal to the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg comes three months after EU leaders passed a historic 1.8 trillion (S 2.08 trillion dollars) budget package and stimulus package. He included a provision that would penalize member states that do not adhere to democratic standards. Poland and Hungary opposed the move, but eventually signed the agreement. The new rule of law mechanism represents a sea change for the bloc in what is the first time that the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will be able to maintain budget allocations to member states on rule of law issues. law. And since the massive coronavirus regeneration fund of the EU is part of the budget, it means that Poland may lose 23.9 billion stimulus grants and Hungary 7.2 billion. The EU executive has repeatedly sued the Polish government for what it sees as a violation of the bloc’s democratic standards by more than five years of judicial reviews, which it says undermine the independence of judges from politicians. EU leaders in December agreed that the mechanism to sanction countries for undermining the rule of law would not be used until the entire regulation received the green light from the Luxembourg-based court. Decisions on such direct action can take an average of 19 months, but would be shorter if governments require an expedited procedure and the court allows it. “Although the rule of law is a common value of member states, its content cannot be shaped by arbitrary decisions and without respect for national identities and the diversity of their legal systems and traditions,” the Polish statement said.







