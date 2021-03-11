Cloudy and light changeable today





BANGOR, Maine (WABI) – Clouds accompanied by an approaching cold front will be in the area today resulting in a cloudy sky changing for the day. Southwest winds will bring milder air to the region in front of the front, so despite more clouds in the area, temperatures will be several degrees warmer than yesterday with rising expected to reach the upper 40s to mid of the ’50s. The cold front will cross the state tonight and early Friday. Some rain will be possible tonight while the front moves otherwise expected tonight mostly cloudy with light foggy clouds as well. It will be mild tonight with low temperatures between the ’30s to’ 40s. The front will be pushed to our east early Friday. See partly in the mostly sunny sky on Friday. Temperatures will still be mild on Friday, but a few degrees cooler than today. Friday arrivals will be from the 40s to about 50s. A second cold front will move through Friday evening and this will be the main edge of a much cooler, more seasonal air mass that will move to the state for next weekend. There will be a big change in temperatures from the highest levels in the 40s to around 50 on Friday to 30 on Saturday with a dark breeze making it feel colder. Our weekend weather looks cooler but good overall, partly cloudy mostly sunny on Saturday and achievements in the ’30s, partly sunny skies and the possibility of some Sunday snowfall with achievements in the 20s- to medium to mid-30s. Monday will be the coldest day in the coming days with achievements only in the upper teens until the mid-20s. Our weather will remain calm at least until Tuesday. A gentle Thursday (WABI) *** ATTENTION: WE RETURN OUR CL CLOCKET an hour before Sunday morning at 2:00. Good time to replace even the batteries in all your smoke detectors. *** Today: Cloudy and light variable. Heights between 49-56. Wind South / Southwest 5-15 MPH. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. There may be some rain. Soft mist. Sits in the mid 30s to low 40s. Wind South / Southwest 5-15 MPH. Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Cold. Heights between 42-52. West wind 10-20 MPH. Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and colder. High achievements in the ’30s to’ 40s. Sunday: Cloudy. There may be some snow showers. Fresh and cool with achievements in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper teens until the mid 20s. Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

