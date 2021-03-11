Turkey, Russia, Qatar to postpone the political solution in Syria

<br /></p><p>



</p><p>



Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attend a meeting in Doha, Qatar March 11, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry / Materials through REUTERS Emerging markets

Maher Chmaytelli Tuvan Gumrukcu Tom Balmforth







DUBAI / ANKARA / MOSKW (Reuters) – Turkey, Russia and Qatar are making a joint effort to promote a political solution to the 10-year-old Syrian conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

“Today we started a new tripartite consultation process,” Cavusoglu said after talks in Doha with Russian and Qatari foreign ministers. Our aim is to discuss how we can contribute to the efforts for a lasting political solution in Syria.

The three ministers stressed in their meeting that the only solution to the conflict, in which hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced, was a political solution in line with United Nations resolutions, he said.

Turkey and Qatar have backed fighters seeking to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Moscow provided military support that helped Assad capture most of the country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the three countries were not seeking to replace the efforts Turkey, Russia and Iran had made together since 2017 to reduce fighting in Syria and discuss a political solution.

“I can only welcome the desire of the Qataris to contribute to creating the conditions for overcoming the current tragic situation in Syria,” he said.

SIRANANT READING Suffering



Qatari Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said they had also discussed mechanisms for distributing humanitarian aid throughout Syria, adding that there is an essential need to reduce the suffering of Syrians.

He said the reasons for Syria’s suspension from the Arab League in 2011 remain, while Cavusoglu said the recent international engagement with the Assad government thwarted efforts for a political solution by giving it more legitimacy.

In a joint statement following their talks, the ministers urged UN agencies and the World Health Organization to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines within Syria and step up efforts to distribute humanitarian aid.

They also stressed their commitment to safeguarding Syria’s independence and territorial integrity.

Çavuşo .lu said Turkey would host the next round of talks.