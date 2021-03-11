International
Opposition leader in Tanzania says Magufuli in India with COVID-19
NAIROBI (Reuters) – The main opposition leader in Tanzania said on Thursday that President John Magufuli, a well-known skeptic of COVID-19 out of the public eye for nearly two weeks, is in India receiving medical treatment for the virus and is in a critical condition. heavy.
Tundu Lissu, who lost the election to Magufuli in recent years, cited medical and security sources in Kenya for his information that the president had been transferred from a hospital in Kenya to India and was in a coma – but gave no evidence.
Tanzanian government spokesmen have been staying mother during days of speculation about the whereabouts and health of 61-year-old Magufulis. Representatives of the Kenyan and Indian governments also contacted by Reuters did not provide information.
In power since 2015 and nicknamed The Bulldozer, Magufuli was last seen on February 27 looking for his normal self during a ceremony at the State House in Dar es Salaam.
Lissu told Reuters that Magufuli was taken to Kenyas Nairobi Hospital earlier this week and then to an unknown destination in India. He has been in a coma since yesterday morning, he told Reuters, without giving details.
The Kenyan Nation newspaper quoted unidentified political and diplomatic sources Wednesday as saying that an African leader, whom he did not name, was being treated for COVID-19 in a fan at Nairobi Hospital. [L1N2L80WJ]
Hospital officials told Reuters they had no information to reveal. Communications director Magufulis Gerson Msigwa and government spokesman Hassan Abbas did not respond to Reuters messages asking for comment.
The Indian Foreign Ministry and its high commission, or embassy, in Nairobi had no immediate comment.
DENIALISM KOVID N IN TATTERS
Magufuli has downplayed the threat from COVID-19, saying God and healing tools such as steam inhalation would protect Tanzanians. He has ridiculed coronavirus tests, denounced vaccines as part of a Western conspiracy to seize African wealth, and opposed wearing masks and social distancing.
His COVID denial in annoyance, his over-scientific foolishness of prayer has turned into a deadly boomerang, Lissu wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Thursday.
Under Tanzania’s constitution, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan would take office for the remainder of the five-year term if the president is unable to perform his duties.
Tanzania stopped reporting coronavirus data in May last year when it said there were 509 cases and 21 deaths, according to data held by the World Health Organization (WHO).
WHO Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti told a news conference on Thursday that she had no direct information on Magufulis’ health and would be foolish to speculate. She noted that Tanzania now recognized the risk of COVID-19 following the deaths of two senior officials and said more data would be welcome.
“Whatever the case with President Magufuli, we can only congratulate him if these stories are truly true and we very much reiterate our readiness to support the government and people of Tanzania,” she said.
Magufuli, a former chemistry professor from the village of Chato in northwestern Tanzania, quickly rose through the political ladder after winning a parliamentary seat in 1995. Elected president in 2015, he has faced accusations from Western countries and opposition parties of destroying democracy. , which he denies
Television footage showed Magufuli on Jan. 8 thanking former Chinese diplomat Wang Yi for going out without a mask to meet him during a tour of Africa. Magufuli said he demonstrated that the minister was aware that Tanzania was free from COVID-19 and continued to shake his hand in front of the cameras as the two men smiled.
Other Chinese officials present wore masks.
Reporting by Duncan Miriri and David Lewis in Nairobi; Giulia Paravicini in Addis Ababa; Alexander Winner in Johannesburg; Written by Andrew Cawthorne, Edited by William Maclean
