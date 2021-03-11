Shock and uncertainty after the death of Ivory Coast Prime Minister Bakayoko





By Media Coulibaly and Ange Aboa ABIDJAN (Reuters) – Ivory Coast faced shock and uncertainty on Thursday following the death of Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko, the West African nation’s second prime minister, who died in office in less than eight months. A close ally of President Alassane Ouattara, Bakayoko, who died of cancer a few days after his 56th birthday, was named prime minister in July 2020 following the death of his predecessor Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Ouattara’s hand-chosen successor . Although Ouattara appointed his chief of staff Patrick Achi as caretaker prime minister on Monday while Bakayoko was in hospital, Bakayoko’s move leaves a vacuum for Ouattara to be filled as he continues his search for a possible successor. “It will be difficult to replace him because of his standing, his way of doing things,” said Abdijan resident Maturin Bamouni. “Even when they are not on his political side, he still managed to sort things out.” A central figure in Ivory’s politics over the past two decades as the country plunged into protracted conflict and division, Bakayoko, a hilarious character rooted in media and showbiz, emerged as a conciliatory figure, capable of talking to her. all sides of the conflict “Bakayoko meant everything to the Ivorians, a minister who listened to the entire population, even the opposition,” Abdijan resident Kevin Bigore told Reuters. His capacity to win the trust of all parties, including former rebel soldiers who staged a series of uprisings in 2017, threatening a fragile peace in the world’s leading nation in cocoa production, saw him named as defense minister in 2017 and held the portfolio when he became prime minister. He put an end to the uprisings and carried out reforms that helped keep soldiers off the political scene during the October 2020 presidential election, said Abidjan-based military historian and analyst Arthur Banga. “He succeeded in building trust between the soldiers, the chain of command and the regime, which contributed greatly to the stability observed from 2017 until now,” Banga said. Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader who later led a government with Bakayoko as minister before falling into the current government, said he had lost a friend and a brother. “Circumstances of life have unfortunately made us follow different political paths, opposite and sometimes conflicting, but we have known, above all, to maintain and preserve our brotherhood and our mutual love,” Soro said. (Report by Loucoumane Coulibaly and Ange Aboa; Written by Cooper Inveen; Edited by Bate Felix and Giles Elgood)

