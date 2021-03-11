Pfizer Covid vaccine disrupts coronavirus transmission, new real-world study shows





Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said Wednesday that real-world data from Israel suggest that their Covid-19 vaccine is 94 percent effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning the vaccine could significantly reduce transmission. The companies also said recent analysis of Israeli data shows the vaccine was 97 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness, serious illness and death. This is in line with the 95 percent efficacy of Pfizer and BioNTech reported by clinical trial vaccine in late December. Download NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak The analysis also shows real-world evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccine against a highly infectious variant of Covid-19 first discovered in Britain, known as B.1.1.7. More than 80 percent of the samples tested when analyzed were variant B.1.1.7. There were only a limited number of infections in Israel caused by the so-called South African variant – known as B.1.351 – so they were unable to assess the effectiveness of the vaccine against this variant. Israel is leading the world in its vaccination, in part because of an agreement to share data with Pfizer and BioNTech. As of Wednesday, about 55 percent of its 9 million population had been given at least one dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Ministry of Health, and 43 percent had received both doses. According to the analysis, unvaccinated individuals were 44 times more likely to develop symptomatic Covid-19 and 29 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those who received the vaccine. The data, collected between January 17 and March 6, have not yet been reviewed by colleagues. The Israeli Ministry of Health previously found the Pfizer vaccine developed with Germany’s BioNTech reduces infection, including in asymptomatic cases, by 89.4 percent and in symptomatic cases by 93.7 percent. This was in the data collected between 17 January and 6 February.

