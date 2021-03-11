Bharat Biotechs Covaxin may remove the clinical trial label, no consent form required

Home grown coronavirus vaccine Bharat Biotechs, Caucasus, will no longer have to carry the clinical trial mode label, Dr VK Paul, head of Indias Vaccine Administration Committee, said on Thursday, according to NDTV. This came a day after the same recommendation was made by the Subject Committee of Experts.

Approval by the Inspector General of Drugs of India means that beneficiaries will no longer have to fill out a consent form. In addition, those receiving the vaccine now will not need to undergo a seven-day monitoring by medical teams.

Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Research Council and the National Institute of Virology, is one of two approved vaccines for emergency use in India. Another is the Oxford vaccine, which is known as Covishield in the country, produced by the Serum Institute of India. Covishield already has this status.

Covaxin is now in regular emergency use authorization, Dr. Paul said. This has taken the authorization for Covax to another level. Both vaccines [Covaxin and Covishield] now have the same license intensity. Therefore, it is a wonderful day. Covaxin has now been given to more than 19 lakh people and there have been only 311 cases of side effects. Covaxin has stood the test of time.

The DCGI decision is based on provisional efficiency data released by the company. The regulator has asked Bharat Biotech to continue to provide data from the Phase 3 evidence. It has also directed the company to submit a revised summary of the drug’s characteristics.

… after a detailed discussion the committee recommended to remove the vaccine use status in clinical trial mode, the drug regulator said in a letter to the Hyderabad-based company, according to NDTV. However, the vaccine should continue to be used under limited use in an emergency situation. Further, the clinical trial in phase 3 should proceed according to the approved protocol.

The development follows the announcement by Bharat Biotechs on March 3, that Covaxin had shown an 81% efficacy in late-stage clinical trials. It was able to knock down symptomatic cases of Covid-19 by almost 81% in those who were vaccinated compared to those who did not receive a shot.

Until now, Covaxin was being administered as an extension of its clinical trial, with the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer seeking first obtaining informed consent before administering Covaxin to healthcare and other front-line employees, citizens the elderly and those with basic medical conditions. This also meant that the company had to make subsequent calls to beneficiaries to check for side effects for at least a period.

Furthermore, Bharat Biotech had to submit updates on the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of the vaccine by phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials more regularly than the Serum Institute, which had to submit such data every 15 days, according to Indian Express.

This was because the company had not completed the trial at the late stage by the time it received the emergency use approval on January 3rd. In fact, many government officials and doctors have refused to take Covax until its effectiveness has been proven.

The company submitted the interim evidence data three to four days ago, an unidentified official of the Central Drug Control Organization told Times Hindustan. SEC [Subject Expert Committee] reviewed the interim data of phase 3 before making its recommendation, which will now have to be cleared by the Auditor General of India.

India General Inspector of Drugs VG Somani will be the one to review the panel recommendation and decide whether the Central Drug Control Organization can give Covaxin this approval.

The change could give a further boost to vaccination by dispelling vaccine reluctance, said India Public Health Foundation President K Srinath Reddy Indian Express.

The government has distributed a total of five doses of vaccine to states, but only 17,28,361 or 6.8% of 2.52 crore immunized people so far have taken Covaxin, according to the government data.