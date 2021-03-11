The Bronze Age tomb in Spain hints at domination by women

About 3,700 years ago, a man and a woman were buried together in the southeast of the Iberian Peninsula. Their tomb was an oval jar under the floor of a magnificent hall in a large hilltop complex known as La Almoloya, in what is now Murcia, Spain. Oneshtë is one of the many archaeological sites associated with the Early Bronze Age El Argar culture that controlled an area the size of Belgium from 2200 BC to 1500 BC

Judging by the 29 high value objects in the tomb, described Thursday in Antiquity magazine, the couple appear to have been members of the high Argaric class. And the woman may have been the most important of the two, raising questions for archaeologists about who had power among the Argarians and adding more evidence to a debate about the role of women in prehistoric Europe.

She died in her 20s, possibly tuberculosis, and was placed on her back with her legs bent towards the man. In life, she had a number of congenital anomalies like a truncated, fused spine and a left thumb.

Above and around it were brilliant silver emblems of wealth and power. Her hair was fixed with silver coils and her silver ear plugs, one larger than the other, had silver coils. A silver bracelet was close to her elbow and a silver ring was still on her finger. Silver adorned the diamond-shaped ceramic pot next to her, and triple silver plates adorned her thigh a symbol of womanhood.