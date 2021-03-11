International
The Bronze Age tomb in Spain hints at domination by women
About 3,700 years ago, a man and a woman were buried together in the southeast of the Iberian Peninsula. Their tomb was an oval jar under the floor of a magnificent hall in a large hilltop complex known as La Almoloya, in what is now Murcia, Spain. Oneshtë is one of the many archaeological sites associated with the Early Bronze Age El Argar culture that controlled an area the size of Belgium from 2200 BC to 1500 BC
Judging by the 29 high value objects in the tomb, described Thursday in Antiquity magazine, the couple appear to have been members of the high Argaric class. And the woman may have been the most important of the two, raising questions for archaeologists about who had power among the Argarians and adding more evidence to a debate about the role of women in prehistoric Europe.
She died in her 20s, possibly tuberculosis, and was placed on her back with her legs bent towards the man. In life, she had a number of congenital anomalies like a truncated, fused spine and a left thumb.
Above and around it were brilliant silver emblems of wealth and power. Her hair was fixed with silver coils and her silver ear plugs, one larger than the other, had silver coils. A silver bracelet was close to her elbow and a silver ring was still on her finger. Silver adorned the diamond-shaped ceramic pot next to her, and triple silver plates adorned her thigh a symbol of womanhood.
Her most fantastic silver object is a flawlessly crafted tiara, a crown similar to the headband that still stood on her head. Only six have been discovered in Argaric tombs.
She would have excelled in life. Imagine the tiara with a disc coming down the tip of her nose, said Cristina Rihuete Herrada, a archaeologist and professor of prehistory at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, and one of the burial discoverers. It shines. You can actually see yourself on the disk. Framing the eyes of that woman, would be a very, very impressive thing to see. And one’s ability to reflect his face on another face would have been something shocking.
Her sound would also have been dramatic: Think about the noise that this clink truncates because its silver against silver in these very large ears, said Dr. Rihuete Herrada. That would make for a remarkable person.
The man, who was in his 30s when he died, had intervened in his homes, including gold plugs glowing in his ears. The silver ring that had once been on his finger had fallen off and was lying close to his back. Next to it was a copper dagger fitted with four silver rivets.
Like their contemporaries like the Cretan Minoans, Britain’s Wessex, and Central Europe’s Unetice, the Argaric had the hallmarks of a state society, with a ruling bureaucracy, geopolitical boundaries, complex settlement systems, and monumental urban centers. They had divisions of labor and class differences that persisted after death, based on the wide inequality of buried goods discovered at archaeological sites.
And while most of these systems have long been considered deeply patriarchal, the double burial at La Almoloya and other Argarican tombs is prompting archaeologists to review life in ancient Iberia. Was she the one exercising power? Was she a symbol of power but holding none of her own? Do they share power or use it in different areas?
They were buried under the floor of a large hall, where long benches lined the walls and a podium stood in front of a hearth intended for warmth and light, not for cooking. The space was large enough to hold about 50 people. There have been hundreds of El Argar buildings excavated, and this is unique. Clearly it is quite clearly a building specializing in politics, said Dr. Rihuete Herrada.
The couple had at least one child together an uncovered baby buried under a nearby building was a genetic match with the two.
In El Argar culture, girls were given grave goods at an earlier age than boys, indicating that they were considered women before boys were considered men. Tiaras are found exclusively on women and their graves hold a richer variety of valuable goods. Some elite male warriors were buried with swords.
As for the power structure that both conquered, Dr. Rihuete Herrada suggests that perhaps they had power in various fields. Swords may suggest that the implementation of government decisions will be in the hands of the people. Maybe women were political rulers, but not only that, she said.
She suggests that perhaps the Argarians were similar to the Haudenosaunee (also known as the Iroquois), with women holding political power and decision-making, including issues of presidency, war, and justice, but men were in control of the military.
These intriguing ideas fit into a new set of research from various archaeological studies in Europe that are reviewing the power of women during the Bronze Age.
The fact that most of the tombstones, including all silver ones, were associated with the female clearly indicates an individual who was considered very important, said Karin Frei, a research professor of archeology at the National Museum of Denmark. It makes sense to raise the question of whether a class-based state society can be run by women.
Dr. Frei is the director of Tales of the People of the Bronze Age, which uses methods such as biogeochemical and biomolecular analysis to study the remnants of elites and common burials in Denmark. In some parts of Bronze Age Europe, women may have played a much larger role in political networks and / or over long distances than previously thought, she said.
Joanna Bruck, a British and Irish Bronze Age expert and director of the School of Archeology at Dublin University College, says the assumption that elite women of this era were exchanged brides, exchanged as objects in the networks of male power, is ripe for reconsideration.
Burial in La Almoloya provides such clear evidence that women could have had particular political power in the past, said Dr. Bruck. I think we need to be open to the possibility that they have power and agency. Of course, power is a really complex thing. You can have power in some contexts but not in others. We should not think of power as something you have or do not have.
