Names of UW Helfgott AVP for Global Engagement | tidings

March 11, 2021

Isadora Helfgott

The head of the Department of American History and Studies at the University of Wyoming has been appointed UW Associate Vice Provocateur for Global Engagement.

Isadora Helfgott oversees the UW Office of Global Engagement, created as part of the UW strategic plan, which calls for expanded international student recruitment and greater faculty and student engagement in international education. She has held the position as a temporary appointee since last summer.

“Dr. Helfgott has demonstrated excellent leadership skills and vision in running this office on a temporary basis and we are excited that she will continue in this role without the ‘temporary’ label, “says Interim Provost Anne Alexander.

Helfgott received his MA and Ph.D. in history from Harvard University, and her BA in history with a minor in art history from Swarthmore College. Before joining the UW Department of History in 2009, she taught at Georgetown University and the University of Toronto.

UW Global Engagement Office includes the Office of Overseas Education, former Office of Overseas Studies; International Office of Students and Scholars; center for global studies; and the English Language Center.

Helfgott says she is honored for the opportunity to continue working with an “amazing team” in the Office of Global Engagement.

“I look forward to building on the University of Wyoming’s long-standing commitment to thinking and acting globally through educating our international community; fostering inclusive access to global transformational experiences for all UW students; promoting global curiosity in research and teaching on campus and across the state; pursuing international partnerships; and helping faculty, students, and community partners identify and develop international projects, “says Helfgott.” Now, more than ever, we recognize that the great opportunities and challenges we face in Wyoming intersect with global developments and can benefit from a global perspective. “