JAMES BALL on the spread of Europe's very unequal vaccines.

With so many vaccines being rolled out across Europe, it is perhaps not surprising that it has been so stormy and in a bad mood. Governments have accused each other of irresponsibility, of fraudulent supplies, or of marketing their products. Last week, Italy even stopped a shipment of vaccines destined for Australia arguing that the supplier had failed to meet its obligations to the bloc and the EU refused to intervene to stop it doing so.

The intervention was unlikely to be critical of Australia (which derives most of its supplies from outside the EU) but was a symbol of how an issue that should be based on international solidarity the world is not safe until every country vaccinated goes down in national quarrels.

This deception has spread to commentators on traditional media and social media as well: noting differences between countries’ performance can easily come down to an argument about first and second doses, dissemination strategies, national circumstances and more.

What should be beyond controversy though is not that the UK is by far the best performer for vaccination in Europe and is doing much better than any EU nation. People who find reason to hope or reason to celebrate the spread of vaccines in the UK have a right to do so: however you expect it, its performance is excellent.

On March 7, the UK hit another vaccination benchmark after being given a first blow to more than one in three of its population of more than 22 million first strikes. This is a first blow almost three times higher than any EU nation, and almost nine times higher than some.

The UK vaccine strategy which is increasingly supported by scientific evidence delays the second strokes by about 12 weeks, which means it has done far fewer second strokes. But with 1.6% of the population having a second stroke, even here it would not be the lowest in the EU.

Allegations that the UK government was prioritizing the first blows to flatter its figures or manage scant supplies also seem unfounded: basic statistics say a lot. The UK has so far administered 23 million doses of vaccine to a population of 67 million people. In total, EU nations have administered 38 million doses for a population of 448 million.

But the total ones mask very different situations in different places. Between different European countries, the picture is very uneven: some have very low reserves of vaccines, some have large reserves that have not been administered. Some are struggling to win over public confidence, others have relatively quiet performances, if slower than the UK.

Percentages of people in every European country who receive the first coronavirus vaccine

France

Doses distributed: 7,931,155

Doses administered: 5,016,763

The spread of Frances vaccines is accelerating, but from an extremely slow start that saw it delivering hundreds of thousands of vaccines a day as hundreds of thousands of other countries did. Countries struggling with a much higher initial level of vaccine reluctance than the UK, although its ministers have added this with sometimes negative comments about the AstraZeneca vaccine which they subsequently approved last week to was used over the age of 65 years.

Overall, only 6.1% of the Frances population had the first dose of one of the coronavirus vaccines. The country also appears to have problems managing the AstraZeneca stroke in particular while more than 75% of the Pfizer strokes distributed in France have been given to patients, for the AZ stroke this figure drops to only 23%.

Germany

Doses distributed: 10,377,045

Doses administered: 7,082,562

Germany is by far the worst performer for vaccine distribution in the EU even though it is at the bottom half of the table with 6.8% with at least one hit, but vaccine distribution is perhaps more controversial here than in any other European country.

In fact, the distribution is such a scandal in Germany, that newspapers there have started talking about it as a stain on Angela Merkel’s legacy, coming as it happens in the last months of her time as chancellor. A nation that prides itself on efficiency and competence is being publicly compared to providing an absolutely essential service.

About 51% of Germans think the EU has mishandled the distribution of vaccines and 46% believe the national government has mismanaged it, according to polls by Text CNC. Complaints in the country tend to revolve around bureaucracy, despite good coronavirus treatment, vaccination bookings have been complex, local doctors have been cut off from distribution and supply has been slow.

Malta

Distributed doses: no data available

Doses administered: 78,978

With a population of just 500,000, the island country of Malta is hardly a European superpower, but has by far the best distribution of first vaccine strikes, with about one in eight people having made the first strike. This is clearly behind the UK, but is about 50% ahead of the EU average.

Malta has shared similar reserves on AstraZeneca as other EU nations administering AZ vaccines, but only for adults under the age of 55 and has only started last week. The country also appears to be more proactive than some of the larger nations in securing supply: it has pre-orders of numerous vaccine candidates not yet approved by the EU (or UK) and thus is more secure for future supply than many of his neighbors.

Ital

Doses distributed: 6,374,220

Doses administered: 4,306,527

Italy was the first European country to have a major coronavirus outbreak, and the blockade of numerous northern Italian regions early last year marked the first time many of us realized the true extent of what was going our way.

After that initial devastating peak, Italy has generally handled the pandemic quite well, but seems to have stalled when it comes to vaccine distribution. Less than 6% of its population has had a single stroke of vaccines, one of the worst levels in Europe, and has not administered a significant portion of its doses.

Predictably, this problem is more severe for the AstraZeneca stroke: only 21.3% of its 1.5 million doses of this vaccine have been administered. Against the backdrop of growing cases and deaths, the government has promised a major acceleration in the spread of vaccines and made the political decision to block vaccine exports to Australia. Italy is also dealing further with regional tensions: Lombardy, which has the highest rate of cases in the country, is seeking priority treatment so far without result.





A close-up of a vaccine vial containing 10 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine which has caused such controversy in Europe

Ireland

Doses distributed: 613,650

Doses administered: 492,081

Ireland is one of the EU’s best-performing countries for vaccination, with almost one in ten of its population already getting their first stroke, but its proximity to the UK naturally draws comparisons and so is adds to frustrations and political tensions.

The country has just expanded the range of vaccines to cover working-age adults with serious illnesses over the past week, and its political leadership is trying to encourage comparisons with other EU nations rather than just the UK.

Despite its relatively good progress, Ireland has lost its domestic vaccination targets, but its politicians are still talking optimistically about meeting their overall goal of vaccinating the entire population by September.

Hungary

Doses distributed: 1,695,240

Doses administered: 949,985

The chaotic populist government of Hungary led by a strong potential man Viktor Orban is plunged into an economic crisis, which seems to be hindering the spread of its vaccines. While it has a relatively high standard (according to the EU) of 8.8% of its population with at least one vaccine, it has administered at the lowest dose levels it has received.

Hungary has also moved far away from the vaccination strategy of many EU countries, having received tens of thousands of doses (so far) of the Russ Sputnik vaccine and placed orders for Chinasvaccine as well.

The use of the Sputnik vaccine in particular is controversial in the EU, as Hungary has already administered thousands of doses despite not yet being approved by EU regulators. Orban, an extreme right-wing populist for a long time, appears to be using the new vaccines as part of a wedge political strategy to further fuel EU tensions ahead of next year’s elections. So far, Commission officials seem to be avoiding taking the bait, simply ignoring its provocations.

Greece

Doses distributed: 1,212,060

Doses administered: 1,023,509

Greece does not enjoy a reputation as one of the most governed nations in the world, but overall it seems to be doing quite well by EU standards when it comes to vaccination. About 7.5% of its population has been vaccinated, which is well in the middle of the table, but it has administered a higher percentage of vaccine doses it has received than any other EU nation that suggests it is getting less. bureaucratic hurdles than others.

Given the support of the tourism economy, Greece is trying to complete its vaccination program by the summer and is agitating the EU to speed up vaccination across the bloc as well. The Greek government is also strongly advocating for vaccine passports to launch its tourism and has signed an agreement on them with Israel already.

Latvia

Doses distributed: 101,040

Doses administered: 75,799





The small Baltic nation has the slowest vaccines of all EU countries, with only 3.7% of its population receiving one or more doses. Its close neighbors and other acceding nations (relatively close members of EU membership) Bulgaria, Estonia and Romania have similarly low vaccination rates.

Widespread, perhaps, it is relatively unexpected that poor EU countries are generally doing worse in vaccine proliferation, but Latvia is at least sticking to the main EU strategy, instead of turning to Russ Sputnik vaccines as makes Hungary Orban.

Unfortunately, the spread of its vaccines has stopped and coronavirus cases are on the rise, with the government expected to impose further restrictions in the coming weeks. The Latvian government was among the past few months urging the EU to speed up approval procedures for the AZ vaccine and prevent bureaucracy from blocking blockchain vaccines. Precision of procedures matters, wrote the country’s Prime Minister Krisjanis Karinstweet. But so is speed. Delays cost lives.

