World Kidney Day Highlights Risks of Kidney Disease – News

Alabama and the Southeast have high levels of kidney disease, especially in minority populations. On World Kidney Day, doctors have a chance to shed light on a troublesome disease.

The prevalence of kidney disease in Alabama is wide. Of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, a significant number of those people live in Alabama. World Kidney Day, marked annually on the second Thursday in March, is the campaign for kidney health across the globe.

At the regional level, the high incidence of kidney disease in the Southeast is a major complication of other diseases such as hypertension, overweight and diabetes, said Anupam Agarwal, MD, executive vice dean at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine and director of the Nephrology Division, who has been a practicing kidney physician and researcher for over 30 years.

Heat maps for diabetes, obesity, stroke and kidney disease show that chronic diseases occur in the same areas. Agarwal says Alabama is always a hot spot for these chronic conditions.

A complicated crisis

Agarwal explains that kidney complications can be of a considerable size since the kidney is closely related to the systems of many organs.

Most importantly, Black / African-African Americans, Latinx and Hispanics, and other underrepresented minorities have a much higher predisposition to kidney disease, he said.

This inequality may be related to genetic factors, specifically a gene called ApoL1 a high-density lipoprotein component that transports cholesterol and certain fats through the bloodstream from body tissues to the liver. Mutations in the ApoL-1 gene make blacks / African-Americans more susceptible to kidney disease.

Plus, with increased incidence of high blood pressure and other underlying conditions, the chances of kidney disease are much higher in colored communities.

In the same way, says Agarwal, social health determinants contribute profoundly to the burden of kidney disease in Alabama, an issue that has been publicly exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diet and salt intake, access to health care and access to exercise make a big difference in kidney health, he said. We still see patients presenting to the emergency room who have never had their blood pressure checked and have never seen a doctor in their entire lives due to distrust of medicine and / or lack of access to health care. They have end-stage kidney disease that needs emergency dialysis and ultimately a transplant.

COVID belongs to a pre-existing epidemic

Numerous studies in the United States and Europe have observed high increases in acute kidney damage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study of 4,000 participants from Mount Sinai, published in September 2020, describes the disturbing consequences of COVID-19 in the kidney, including acute kidney damage, which occurred in 46 percent of hospitalized patients, one-fifth of whom sought dialysis.

Even after hospitalization, many people suffer from long-term kidney complications from COVID-19. In a recent study of more than 5,000 U.S. veterans hospitalized with COVID-19, 32 percent had acute kidney injury. A significant concern was the fact that 47 percent did not recover to baseline renal function from discharge, noting that chronic kidney disease is a significant post-acute consequence of COVID-19.

The virus enters a cell through a protein called ACE2, and the kidney has a very high content of ACE2 proteins, Agarwal said. The results for otherwise healthy people and the impact on the kidney is still unknown. Studies are ongoing, and more needs to be done.

People with pre-existing kidney disease are at a higher risk of long-term complications from COVID-19.

Those who are on dialysis and who have had kidney transplants can get very sick, he said. While the burden of kidney disease in Alabama was already high, the COVID-19 pandemic adds an additional barrier to those living with kidney disease as well as their treating physicians.

Anupam Agarwal, MD

Agarwal has also devoted part of his professional work to training the next generation of nephrologists, as well as finding new therapies and discoveries in kidney disease in his laboratory.

Cooperation at UAB is like nowhere else in the country, he said. We do a study near a bed on the bench and again on the approach to the bed. This method leads to the findings and creates momentum in the discoveries.

At the OBrien Center for Acute Kidney Injury Research, funded as one of the eight National Institutes of Health Centers in the country, the Agarwals lab is currently studying a specific protein, heme oxygenase-1, and learning how to utilize this protein to protected from acute kidney damage and kidney disease.

It turns out that this protein may also have a protective effect against COVID-19 in the kidney, he said.

Living well with kidney disease

Agarwal says these years World Kidney Day and Kidney Health Awareness Month are more important than ever because of the major complications presented by COVID-19 in kidney patients.

It is time to remember the precautionary measures, he said. World Kidney Day aims to provide education on kidney health and resources for those affected by kidney disease.

He says one reason so many people have undiagnosed kidney disease is that it does not cause any pain during the early stages of the disease. Kidney disease is found through working in the blood, checking blood pressure levels and urine tests.

Staying updated on annual physical subjects is a great way to stay protected, he said.

Agarwal also says that the kidneys can be protected by eating a well-balanced diet, aiming for a healthy weight, managing blood pressure, reducing stress and exercising. For those living with diabetes, keeping blood glucose with treatment can help prevent kidney disease.

Moreover, following the CDC guidelines is essential for maintaining kidney health during a pandemic. Simple instructions like washing your hands, wearing a mask and socially distancing can help prevent COVID-19 infection, which ultimately protects the kidneys.