VSP employees rejoice as KTR, Chiranjeevi and Subramanian Swamy support riots
The War Committee, in a notice served to management, threatened to go on strike on or after March 25
Workers and employees of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), who have been organizing hunger strikes, dharnas and traffic jams for more than three weeks, are excited to receive support from unexpected neighborhoods such as Telangana KT Minister Rama Rao , BJP Rajya Sabha Subramanian Swamy member and actor Chiranjeevi.
Agitating workers perform palabhishekam on the portrait of Mr. Rama Rao in appreciation of his support, in the dharna camp in Kurmannapalem on Thursday.
They raised slogans such as Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku and KTR zindabad, and on the continuation of VSP in the public sector.
Complaint to the KCR
Visakha Ukku Committee leaders Parirakshana Porata, while thanking Mr. Rama Rao, also sought the support of his father and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao.
They demanded that the Andhra Pradesh Government take proactive steps to resolve the issue, citing support provided by the Telangana leader.
Symbol of sacrifice
Meanwhile, Mr. Chiranjeev went on Twitter to give his support for the agitation by VSP employees.
The Visakha steel plant is a symbol of many sacrifices. Let us rise above the parties and the regions. With a steadfast determination, lets save the Visakha steel plant, he wrote on Twitter.
Mr. Chiranjeev recalled how, as a student at YNM College in Narsapur, he wrote: Visakha Ukku sadhistham (we will reach the Visakha steel plant).
We had taken part in hunger strikes in hartal, dharnas and relay. About 32 people, including a nine-year-old boy, had sacrificed their lives in this agitation. When the steel plant started production, we were all celebrating. We recognize the steel plant as a symbol of sacrifice. We are proud of the fact that Visakha steel has a unique place in the country, he said.
Mr Chiranjeev also wrote on Twitter that the failure to allocate the mines captured at the plant was responsible for his losses and the decision to privatize him on the pretext that he was causing losses was not acceptable. He urged the Center to reconsider its decision to privatize the plant, which was providing livelihoods for families directly and indirectly.
Responsibility is our main responsibility to save the VSP, and this should be done by sinking regional and political changes, Mr. Chiranjeev noted.
Meanwhile, TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao thanked Mr. Rama Rao and Mr. Subramanian Swamy for the support of agitation by VSP staff.
Requests
Earlier in the day, the porat committee had sent a strike notice to the VSP management. The committee said it would launch the strike on or after March 25.
The parties requested the repeal of the approval granted on January 27, 2021, by the CCEA for the strategic sale of 100% of RINL. He also demanded the removal of the constituent inter-secretaries group to study the strategic sale and memorandum of understanding signed with POSCO on October 23, 2019, for a JVC to build an integrated steel plant. The Committee also requested the suspension of the Memorandum of Understanding recently concluded with the NBCC on the redevelopment and acquisition of land money in Maddilapalem. He also demanded that employment be provided to all remaining R cardholders.
