Health Care Attacks Briefly Monthly News – February 2021 – World

SHCC attacks on healthcare

The section is consistent with the definition of health care attacks used by the Coalition for Maintaining Health in Conflict (SHCC).

Africa

Cameroon

February 04, 2021: In Muyuka town, Fako division, Southwest region, gunmen shot at an MSF ambulance responding to an emergency call, critically injuring a on-board nurse who was picked up by a second ambulance and taken hospital. Sources: HumAngle and MSF

04 February 2021: In the town of Bamenda, Northwest Region, youths attacked health care workers overseeing the funeral of a pastor who had recently died from COVID-19. After forcing the COVID-19 team to leave the premises, they confiscated the coffin and performed the burial without following the health measures set by the health care team. Source: Mimi Mefo Info

Central African Republic

February 15-16, 2021: In the town of Bambari, Ouaka prefecture, bullets and explosives from violent clashes hit an MSF medical tent, injuring at least eight women and nine children. Sources: MSF and MSF Canada

Democratic Republic of the Congo

January 13, 2021: Near the town of Mambasa, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, two Red Cross volunteers were attacked by members of the local community while burying a suspected Ebola victim, causing serious injuries. Source: IFCR

06 February 2020: In Kigabiro locality, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, a male nurse at Tanga Health Center was abducted at night by unknown perpetrators. Sources: Election-Net and WikiRumours

Around 16 February 2021: Along the Beni-Kasindi axis, the villages of Kalembo and Libokara, Beni territory, North Kivu province, pharmacies and shops were looted in an attack by ADF militants during which between 10-18 civilians were killed, two wounded and two others are being held hostage. Source: ACLED1

February 21, 2020: In the village of Kaheku, Lubero Territory, North Kivu province, an Ebola vaccination team was attacked by members of the local community. While no casualties or injuries were reported, the incident reportedly resulted in property damage to the team equipment. Following the discussions, members of the local community allowed the Ebola response team to carry out their work in the locality. Source: Radio Moto

Social media monitoring in DRC

Resurrected Ebola in North Kiwi: social media responses

Social media reactions to news about the new Ebola outbreak show that damaging rumors which negatively impacted public health campaigns during the tenth Ebola epidemic continue to spread on social media. Some of these rumors include the claim that Ebola is a conspiracy by outsiders and corrupt institutions or individuals to make money from the outbreak. Read the full report

Ethiopia

February 15, 2021: In the Aba Sina forest area of ​​Gimbi, West Wollegga area, Oromia region, six people traveling by ambulance from Asosa to Addis Ababa were abducted by an armed group. The two were later released. Source: ACLED1

mountain

January 26, 2020: In Gao City, a private health clinic was robbed by gunmen who arrived in a riding vehicle. All patients in the clinic were robbed of their personal belongings. Source: Studio Tamani

February 10, 2020: In the village of Herba, Bourra commune, Goa region, a local health center was looted in the afternoon by six gunmen riding motorcycles. The men broke down the pharmacy door, looted all the medical equipment and hijacked a motorcycle that served as an ambulance for the health center. Source: Studio Tamani

February 18, 2020: In Gao city and region, gunmen looted a medical clinic, attacked patients and health workers, and looted their personal belongings. Source: Studio Tamani

Niger

27 January – 04 February 2021: In the Bani Bangou, Abala, Ouallam and Bankilare departments, Tillaberi region, 31 health institutions were forced to close due to ongoing insecurity, including attacks on civilians and health personnel. Source: ReliefWeb

Feb 07, 2021: In Owo City, Ondo State, relatives of a dead COVID-19 patient attacked several nurses at the Federal Medical Center, two of whom were seriously injured and later hospitalized. The next day, the nurses went on strike, refusing to return to work until proper safety was ensured. Sources: AP News, Sahara Reporters and YouTube

Somali

February 19, 2021: In Mogadishu, military personnel stopped three doctors and the staff of the free ambulance service Aamin Ambulance from conducting medical evacuations for victims of gunshot wounds. The ban came shortly after an ambush by opposition protesters. Source: Goobjoog News

South Africa

04 February 2021: In Carletonville Township, West Rand District Municipality, Gauteng Province, unidentified perpetrators set fire to a personal protective equipment warehouse, resulting in the loss of COVID-19 medical equipment. Source: ENCA

South Sudan

February 14, 2021: Between Rumbek Center and Rumber North, Lakes state, gunmen attacked a vehicle carrying a polio vaccination team and supplies from Rumbrek center in Malek, killing at least three aid workers and injuring four others. A health worker is reported missing. The vehicle was hired by the Ministry of Lakes State Health and carried communication material to sensitize the population about polio vaccination, as well as polio vaccines and packages, as part of the second round of vaccinations since the outbreak in September last year. The incident occurred during clashes between armed shepherds in the Mabor area. Sources: ECHO and Radio Radio

Asia

Afghanistan

February 16, 2021: Near Nasrat High School, in PD4 of Jalalabad city, Nangarhar province, a doctor was on his way to work with two security guards when they were killed in one of two shootings carried out in the area that day by armed men, possibly local militants. Sources: Ariana News, GardaWorld and Xinhua Net

February 23, 2021: In the Sarak-e Panj area of ​​Baghlani-e-Markaz district, Baghlan province, a surgeon and head of Baghlani Jadid Hospital was killed while traveling to the town of Pul-e Khumri. Baghlan police accused the Taliban of carrying out the attack. Sources: ACLED1 and Tolo News

Indonesia

February 15, 2021: In Bilogai village, Sugapa district, Intan Jaya Regency, Papua province, three people, including a male patient who was shot earlier that day in Mamba village, were shot dead by the Indonesian army at Bilogai Health Clinic. The perpetrators claimed the victims were rebels who had tried to steal military weapons. Members of the local community stated that the victims were civilians and were not part of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB). Source: ACLED1

Pakistan

February 22, 2021: In North Waziristan district, Bannu division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, unidentified perpetrators shot at a vehicle carrying four Pakistani aid workers linked to a home skills program for women, killing them. A fifth aid worker, also a woman, survived the attack by taking refuge in a nearby house. The attackers fled to the nearby mountains. Sources: Al Jazeera, The Guardian and The New York Times

Myanmar

February 20, 2021: In the town of Mandalay, Burmese soldiers fired on ambulances and medical staff who went to rescue protesters injured during protests against the latest military coup. Sources: Twitter I and Twitter II