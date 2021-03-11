Trump leaves Biden with a time bomb to trade in the EU

While both the EU and the US have said they would like to avoid that escalation, there is no immediate way out of this crisis as Biden faces internal pressure from steelmakers, unions and some parts of the party. its to maintain steel tariffs.

And it already brings sweat to the eyebrows of bourbon manufacturers.

The steel and aluminum dispute is still hurting American whiskey consumers, workers and companies on both sides of the Atlantic. More damage will be done if tariff plans double on June 1, said Lawson Whiting, president and chief executive of Brown-Forman, the company behind Jack Daniels and other spirits.

Trump sparked a global trade war in March 2018 by imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum, citing “national security” as his reasons for doing so. He used what was until then an obscure provision in Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act.

These 25 per cent tariffs on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum are still in force and the Biden administration has not been eager to cancel them.

Soon, however, Europe will automatically double its retaliatory measures. This meant, for example, that American bourbon, the single most valuable product hit by European revenge, will face additional tariffs of 50 percent, from 25 percent.

Really, Brussels in 2018 approved a regulation that sets tariffs on $ 3.2 billion US goods for revenge for Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs. The same law has a provision that automatically incurs additional liabilities for another $ 3.8 billion worth of goods as of June 1, unless Washington finishes its steel and aluminum tariffs.

While both the EU and the US have said they would like to avoid that escalation, there is no immediate way out as Biden faces internal pressure from steelmakers, unions and parts of his party to maintain tariffs. steel.

Dilema and Biden

Biden’s challenge is that lifting Trump’s steel tariffs would expose him to accusations from industry and unions that he is weaker in conducting trade than Republicans. One reason Biden defeated Trump in November was that he won back some of the blue-collar voters who abandoned Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Newly confirmed Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo suggested it might make sense to keep Trump’s steel tariffs.

Let me say that those tariffs have been effective, she said when asked about national security tariffs during an interview with MSNBC last week. The data show that those tariffs have been effective. And I think what President Biden has said will be an entire government review of all these policies and decide what makes sense to keep.

Similarly, in Europe, there is little appetite to stop tariff increases if Biden does not abolish tariffs.

“We have to work to find quick solutions,” a European Commission spokesman said. “This includes lifting the restrictions of Section 232 on unjustified steel and aluminum against European exporters.”

Biden nominee for U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said last week that while realizing the pain the country was going through in June, she also realized the need to maintain a strong U.S. steel industry.

“I acknowledge that in the absence of a negotiated resolution, EU retaliation for US Article 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum will increase significantly in June. I also recognize that the maintenance of a strong steel industry The United States will take effective action to address the global steel surplus. ” she said in written responses to questions from U.S. senators.

Tai said she “will work closely with the Department of Commerce on any review and implementation of Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum,” but said she would favor an alliance-based approach to addressing steel surpluses. Chinese.

“I will work with our allies to collectively address market distortions caused by [state owned enterprises], subsidies and other unfair trade practices in the steel sector “.

A USTR spokesman said the agency had nothing to add to Tai’s written response, which reflects administrations’ views on the subject.

Steel likes tariffs

The US steel industry says there is no reason for the Biden administration to fear the threat of EU escalation, arguing that EU retaliation was illegal.

I do not think the US government can be threatened with making a change in its trade policy, said Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute.

From the point of view of the steel industry, steel tariffs have been very effective and there was no interest in a deal that would eliminate them or exchange them for a quota.

The problem that 232 is trying to address is the problem of global excess capacity, which has grown, not shrunk, in recent years, Dempsey said. Removing tariffs before we have solved the global problem is putting the cart in front of the horse.

The US steel industry sympathizes with other sectors that have been caught in the crossfire of EU revenge. But they are being hurt because the EU is retaliating illegally against Trumps national security action, Dempsey said.

The United States has challenged EU retaliation against the WTO, and a delayed decision is expected this year. Similarly, the EU challenged Trumps tariffs as one improper use of the WTO national security exclusion, in addition to imposing revenge, and a decision in that case is also expected in 2021.

Tariff pain

All of this means that American whiskey makers are afraid of a dry wine. According to the EU revenge list obtained by POLITICO, whiskey accounted for about 20 percent of the value of all US targeted exports. If a deal on steel does not come soon, they will miss the reopening of bars and restaurants across Europe.

“It’s never a good time to suffer extra fees,” said Whiting of the Brown-Forman spirits company. “But the fact that the fees coincided with Covid’s challenges has been a real double shock for us … We are determined to play the fullest we can to help our clients and hospitality partners across Europe recover “… and to be in a much better position to do so if we are relieved of the burden of tariffs.”

Just as consumers will reach a fraction of their delayed consumption as economies are expected to reopen in the coming months, US products on the EU tariff list can become very expensive as manufacturers will have to pass a larger portion of the tax to consumers.

“With a 25 percent tariff, we decided to protect our European customers … whenever possible,” Whiting said. “Everyone can imagine that, at a rate of 50 percent, that protection suddenly becomes much more difficult.”