Mexico’s transition to green light marijuana could put pressure on Biden

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose party strongly supports the proposal, is expected to sign the bill, sandwiching the US between the two largest legal marijuana markets in the world.

Marijuana plants are grown in a makeshift camp outside the Senate building in Mexico City. | Photo AP / Eduardo Verdugo

Why this is a big deal: With a population of nearly 130 million people, Mexico would become the largest country in the world to legalize cannabis nationally. By comparison, the other two countries that have already taken that step are Canada (37.6 million) and Uruguay (3.4 million) having a combined population that adds up to less than a third of Mexico.

The spectrum of legal marijuana markets on the northern and southern borders of the United States is expected to put new pressure on the federal government to release restrictions on marijuana.

“My guess is at a moment that pushes the push to decriminalize or legalize,” said Andrew Rudman, director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center, noting that most members of the U.S. House of Representatives now represent states with legitimate markets. I think Mexico probably gives more impetus to something that could have happened anyway.

In December, the U.S. House passed legislation that would end federal penalties for marijuana possession and lift some past convictions. With Democrats gaining control of the Senate in January, the prospect of releasing marijuana restrictions has grown, though most cannabis policy observers are still skeptical that there will be a major change in federal policy any time soon.

Bidens attitude: President has said he wants to end criminal convictions and expand medical research on marijuana, but does not support full legalization. Vice President Kamala Harris was a sponsor of the Senate version of the bill that the House passed in the previous session.

Biden has appointed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra a strong supporter of marijuana legalization to be his secretary of Health and Human Services. Under Becerra’s leadership, HHS could change her 2015 stance that said marijuana has no medical benefits.

Attorney General Merrick Garland could play an even more central role in shaping federal marijuana policy. Garland argued during a confirmation hearing last month that cracking down on legal marijuana markets would not be a wise use of limited federal resources.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on whether Mexican legalization would change Bidens’ stance.

Wallpapers: In November 2015, the Mexican Supreme Court ruled that banning people from using marijuana for personal use was unconstitutional. Two years later, legislation legalizing medical marijuana was signed into law.

Then in October 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that banning recreational use of marijuana was unconstitutional and ordered the Legislature to take action. It initially set a 90-day deadline to implement the decision, but that deadline has been extended many times.

However, the Legislature now seems ready to give final approval. The Chamber of Deputies approved the bill by an overwhelming margin. With changes made to the House, the bill is now back in the Senate for another vote.

Honestly, I do not expect to see any bad surprises this time, said Erick Ponce, president of Grupo Promotor de la Industria del Cannabis, a leading industry group.

Details: The bill would legalize possession of up to 28 grams of marijuana. This will also allow individuals to grow up to six plants.

Forty percent of cultivation licenses for the first five years would be reserved for communities that have been disproportionately affected by criminal enforcement, although details of this would still need to be worked out.

The House of Representatives made changes to the previously passed Senate bill regarding which government agency would manage licensing, foreign investment and THC potential limits on edible foods and e-cigarettes.

Who objected to it: Unlike the US, where polls show about two-thirds of Americans support legalization, allowing recreational sales would like public opinion in Mexico. A poll conducted by El Financiero in July found that 58 percent of Mexicans oppose legalization, while only 38 percent support it. The poll also showed a black divide between generations and education on the issue. Older respondents and those without a high school were much more likely to oppose legalization.

The Roman Catholic Church of Mexico has been among the most outspoken critics of legalization. After the Senate passed the legalization bill in November, the Council of Mexican Bishops rejected the legislation.

The bill that was passed does not address the health harms that come from an increasing use of marijuana, does not address the effects on the family due to the consumption of drugs by young people, and does not contribute to reducing and curbing exposure to drugs, wrote the council.

What to expect next: Proponents of the bill expect the Senate to vote early next week. If passed, it will be addressed to the president’s table.

Recreational marijuana sales will not start immediately if the bill becomes law. It would take time for regulations to be written and businesses to be licensed. The country’s medical program is coming off the ground more than two years after legalization approval.