Pallister promises referendums on upcoming megaprojects

Manitobans will have a say on major Manitoba Hydro infrastructure projects in the future through referendums or public evaluations, Prime Minister Brian Pallister promised on Thursday.

“We are committed to fixing Manitoba Hydro, and you can trust that we will do it, with your help,” he said.

It aims to introduce legislation that would require a public vote before large-scale item projects were built at an estimated cost of at least $ 200 million such as hydroelectric dams.

“Manitoba Hydro, of course, likes to build dams. If they want to build another one, then they have to ask you,” Pallister said.

“We are not trying to stop Hydro from carrying out its day-to-day operations, that is not the nature of it. But we never want to see a situation where a megaproject goes forward and the Manitobans have not even had a chance to weigh “.

The promise to provide more transparency about future key projects comes two weeks after an independent review said failures in government oversight played a role in costly overruns at the Keeyask Generation Station and Bipole III transmission line.

The report, written by Saskatchewan Prime Minister BradWall’s informer and released on February 26, found “no evidence of proactive interest or extension on the part of the former [NDP] Manitoba’s elected government to provide oversight, accountability and overall guidance on the Keeyask and Bipole III projects. “

The Keeyaskgenerating plant, which started generating electricity last month after nearly seven years of construction, was originally projected to cost $ 6.5 billion and is expected to be in service by November 2019.

In March 2017, Hydro revised its cost estimate to $ 8.7 billion.

BipoleIII transmission linewas completed in 2018. The cost for the project was tied at $ 2.2 billion in 2007. In its 2018 annual report, Hydrosaid the total estimated cost was $ 5.04 billion.

The Manitobans were kept in the dark through the process of evaluating those projects, which were run by the NDP government, Pallister said.

“We are bringing the Manitoba Hydro back to light after years of its covert coverage,” he said.

“More light, less darkness.”

The exact details of the legislation have not been worked out but the idea could also be applied to non-energy projects such as new government-run casinos, Pallister said.

“The idea is to empower Manitobans to say a word,” he said.

He was then asked if something like the Red River Flood would have been built if Manitobans had been asked to weigh. At the time, it was seen as a costly and unpopular project.

It has since prevented more than $ 40 billion in cumulative flood damage, according to the province.

Pallister called it an exercise in speculation but noted that referendums are used around the world on important issues.

‘Nonsense ideas’

NDP leader Wab Kinew was asked for his views on the referendum proposal but diverted the topic to speak instead of a strike that began on Tuesday by about 2,300 hydro workers represented by the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers.

He blamed government intervention for leaving workers without any other option but gave no details.

“This [referendum] it just looks like the Prime Minister is trying to turn the page from this, “Kinew said.

“I have a difficult time engaging with each of Mr. Pallister’s bold ideas because it all has to do with trying to divert attention from their management that is happening with Manitoba Hydro right now.”

Kinew then questioned Palister’s sincerity about transparency.

The head of the NDP once again raised the topic of legislation proposed by the government, Bill 35, which will allow hydropower levels to be set by cabinet decree rather than set by the Utilities Board.

The Wall report, Kinew noted, expresses support for Bill 35. If it were not for PUB, the Manitobans could have faced a 7.9 percent increase in their Hydro rates, which is what the Crown corporation was looking for “under the mandate of Mr. Pallister.”

“PUB was set up for Manitobans.”

There are 69 recommendations in the Wall report, all Pallister said they will respond to and bring to the All-Party Standing Committee on Crown Corporations, where the public will be able to register and participate.

“We are committed to restoring Manitoba Hydro to the Crown jewel it once was,” he said, calling the Bipole III line “a plan to help Americans get cheap hydropower while Manitobans ended up paying the bill.”

Hydro will be made stronger by Manitobans by being empowered to say a bigger word, Pallister insisted.

“We will never again see a process of disrespect holding Manitobans to the dark outcome in this kind of scandal,” he said.