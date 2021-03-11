Maharashtra sees 14,317 new Covid cases; blockade in Nagpur, night curfew in Panvel

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded an altitude of 154 days (as of October 8), in terms of Covid-19 infections, with 14,317 new cases, bringing its number to 2,266,374. Mumbai also reported an altitude of 141 days (as of Oct. 21) with 1,509 new infections. Active cases in the state crossed the stark 100,000 mark as the count was 106,070. As cases continue to rise in many parts of the state, Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray said restrictions, including blocking, could be imposed on the state to combat the growing number. A decision, he said, is expected to be made within two days.

The district administration, meanwhile, has announced a blockade in Nagpur from March 15 to 21. Private offices will remain closed, while government offices will operate with a 25% stake in Nagpur. Alcoholic beverage stores will remain closed but will continue to be sold online, said Nagpur district caretaker minister Nitin Raut. Also, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has declared a night curfew in its jurisdiction from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 12 through March 22.

Maharashtra reported 57 casualties, while the case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 2.32%. Of the deaths reported Thursday, 25 occurred in the past 48 hours and 19 in the past week. The remaining 13 deaths were from the period before last week. Meanwhile, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana and Yavatmal district registered some of the cases on Thursday.

Thackeray, in a state address via social media, said that seeing the increase in cases, Maharashtra is on the verge of blocking and that strict blocking can be put in place in several cities to break the transmission chain. Thackerays’s address was mainly about examining the Maharashtra State Public Commission and announcing why it was postponed for several days.

Thackeray said Maharashtra where daily numbers had dropped to around 2,000 have risen back to 12,000-13,000. Increased transmission in cities and rural areas, he said. Currently, Covid cases are on the rise in some countries. Seeing this increase, we will have to declare some areas of control. We are on the verge of a deadlock. We can still avoid a jam. Authorities have been instructed to coordinate with the state government before announcing a blockade in a city, town or district, the CM said in his address.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Thackeray said a decision on the blockade or strict restrictions would be announced within two days. After a few days, the blockage will have to be put in place. I again urge people to avoid leaving the house unnecessarily, to wear masks in public places, to keep cleaning hands, to keep physical distance. We may have to start all over again [in combating Covid] but so far, the situation has not gotten out of control Looking at the situation, a strict deadlock will have to be imposed in some places. We will make a decision in the next two days and the blockade will be placed wherever required, Thackeray told reporters after making his first vaccine.

Thackeray, along with his wife Rashmi and her mother Meenatai Patankar received their first dose of Covaxin at JJ City Hospital. Milind Narvekar, Thackerays PA and special duty officer (OSD) were also vaccinated at the hospital.

On Thursday, Nagpur County reported 2,150 new cases, of which 1,701 cases were from Nagpur city. The district reported five casualties due to Covid-19, four of whom were in Nagpur town.

The civilian body Panvel also issued directives to close educational institutions and ban sports tournaments and competitions until March 22nd. The decision was taken to contain the growing cases of Covid in the region. All kinds of races and sports tournaments are banned until March 22nd.

The announcement was made Thursday evening by Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh. The PCMC registered 138 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 33,542 so far. Deshmukh, said, Considering the possibility of raising Covid issues in Panvel, I have decided to impose a night curfew from 12 March to 22 March between 11:00 and 5 am in the jurisdiction of the PCMC. Essential items such as milk, vegetables, fruits, newspapers and institutions and their persons and vehicles providing essential services will be exempted from the travel ban. All educational institutions, primary and secondary schools (except standard grades 10 and 12 and their private grades) will also be closed from 12 March to 22 March. A partial blockade was also placed in Aurangabad district, which on Thursday saw 615 cases.

During the speech, Thackeray said that the state government is equipped with health facilities hospital beds, including doctors, health care workers, etc. He added that the second wave is more dangerous than the first wave and therefore people will have to strictly follow Covid behavior including masking in public places, hand cleaning and physical distancing.

We will have to stay vigilant at least until the end of April So far, we have not reached the peak we had gone to in September; we do not want either. But for this we must pray and make an effort. So we will have to face some limitations. We will have to put some restrictions in closed spaces where there is a crowd, [such as] offices, hotels, etc. We will announce the rules about it within two days, Thackeray added.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, recorded its highest one-day numbers in vaccination on Thursday after inoculating 228,550 beneficiaries, bringing the number to 2,354,261. On Thursday we saw 142,148 elderly citizens being vaccinated, while 25,715 beneficiaries were people who would associate diseases between the ages of 45 and 60. In addition, 34,674 healthcare workers in both the first and second doses were inoculated. 16,013 front line workers were inoculated on Thursday.

Thackeray also called on people who are entitled to get vaccinated sooner. There is no need to be afraid or confused about vaccination. As Covid-19 cases are on the rise, all those eligible for vaccination should get it without hesitation, Thackeray said as he spoke to the media after receiving the vaccine. Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, Chief Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas and others were also present.

