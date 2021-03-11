Justice Nahmias, former Northern Georgia District Attorney appointed as Chief Prosecutor of the Local News Ga Local News

Justice David E. Nahmias was unanimously elected by his colleagues today to become the next President of the Supreme Court of Georgia.
He will succeed Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, who will resign from the Court on July 1, 2021 after 16 years of outstanding service as a justice.
The court also unanimously chose Justice Michael P. Boggs as its next Presiding Justice. The Chief Justice, who serves a four-year term, heads Georgia’s judiciary, while the governor heads the executive branch of government, and House and Senate leaders chair the legislature. The President of the Court is the spokesperson of the Supreme Court as well as of the entire state judiciary. He presides over the oral arguments of the Courts and the meetings in which the Court discusses matters, although he has only one vote as each of the nine judges. The Chief Justice also chairs the Georgia Judicial Council, the policy-making body for the judicial branch that includes the President of the State Attorneys and 26 judges representing the appellate courts and all classes of trial courts in the state. The Presidency of Justice serves in the absence of the Chief Prosecutors and is the Deputy Chairman of the Judicial Council.
Chief Justice Nahmias (pronounced NAH-mee-Iss) has served on the Supreme Court since his appointment by Governor Sonny Perdue in August 2009, winning the nationwide six- to 2-year term in 2010 and 2016. Before to become Justice, he was a federal prosecutor for nearly 15 years, including serving as a line prosecutor and as a United States Attorney in Atlanta, where he prosecuted and oversaw many high-profile cases. He also served as a senior Justice Department official in Washington, D.C., overseeing terrorism and other issues for three years after the 9/11 attacks. Chief Justice Nahmias is a graduate of Briarcliff High School in
DeKalb County, where he was a STAR Student in 1982; Duke University, where he finished second in his class; and the Harvard Law School, where he served on the Law Review with former President Barack Obama and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. He was a law clerk in the U.S. Supreme Court Antonin Scalia. Chief Justice Nahmias has received numerous local, state, and national awards and honors for his public service, and he has served on several committees and boards working to improve the legal system and community. He currently chairs the Supreme Courts Commission for Justice for Children and is on the Board of
Directors of Georgia Appleseed and the Board of Visitors for the College of Law at Georgia State University. Nahmiass’s wife, Catherine ONeil, passed away in 2017. He has two teenage sons.
Justice Michael P. Boggs has served on the Supreme Court since his appointment by Governor Nathan Deal in 2016. He won nationwide elections for a six-year term in 2018. Previously, Justice Boggs served as Judge on the Court of Justice. Georgia Appeal and as a judge of the superior court for the Waycross District Court, establishing and serving as the first presiding judge of the District Drug Court Program. Prior to his judicial service, Justice Boggs served on the Georgia General Assembly for two terms. Justice Boggs is a graduate of Georgia Southern College and Mercer University School of Law. He was appointed by Governor Deal to serve as co-chair of the Georgia Criminal Justice Reform Council from 2012 to 2018. He currently serves on the Kemps Judicial Appointment Judicial Commission and the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission , where he chairs the Mental Health Subcommittee on Courts and Corrections. Justice Boggs also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Council of Governments of the Governments of Justice and chairs the 26-member National Steering Committee on Justice Counting, a US Department of Justice-funded criminal justice data initiative. of Justice. Justice Boggs is an inaugural member of the Criminal Justice Council, as well as a member of the Mercer University Trust Board, the Mercer Law School Visitors Board, and the Board of Directors of the Coach of the Year Bobby Dodd Foundation. Justice Boggs and his wife Heather, a kindergarten teacher in Waycross, reside in Blackshear.