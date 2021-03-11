What are vaccine passports and how would they work?

The COVID-19 vaccine continues to spread slowly but surely, with President Joe Biden rated that all adults in the US will have access to a dose by the end of May.

But as we continue the long march towards herd immunity, or the turning point when enough people are vaccinated to stop the virus from spreading in the community, there is a growing question of whether vaccination proof will be required soon to return to daily like eating in restaurants, flying by plane or traveling abroad.

The travel industry and airlines in particular are lobbying for a standardization of health forms such as vaccine status and COVID-19 test results.

Crucsht essential to establish a uniform instruction, more than two dozen airline commercial organizations, labor unions and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce wrote Monday in a letter to the White House, AP. The groups stated that the US should be a leader in this development.

Many airlines have already tried to standardize test results among their passengers, turning to technology by partnering with applications such as Common Pass, VeriFly or Travel Pass by the International Air Transport Association. These types of applications can also be adapted to indicate vaccine status, and some airlines such as Qantas and Virgin Atlantic have expressed support for requiring all passengers to be vaccinated in order to board their aircraft.

Earlier this month, President Biden urged federal agencies to consider options for so-called vaccine passports. But it is not yet clear if or when the documents will be requested for travel.

I think countries are likely to require some vaccination tests before admitting travelers, says Jennifer Nuzzo, senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety. Whether it will happen in a formal or coordinated manner remains to be seen.

Here’s what US vaccine passports might look like and what travelers need to know.

How will it all work?

While there is not yet a formal plan for immunity passports in the US, other countries with active vaccine passports or plans to approve them may serve as a model. Israel, for example, became the first country to implement the concept in late February with its Green Badge system. Fully vaccinated Israelis have access to activities such as sporting events, concerts, swimming pools and restaurants, as long as they present their vaccination certificate with a QR code.

Denmark and Sweden have also announced plans to have vaccine passports in place by summer, while the European Union has proposed a Green Pass that will allow inoculated residents to travel more freely between its member states. The EU plan will also take into account testing and recovery statements to avoid discriminating against citizens without access to the vaccine.

Similarly, travel industry voices would also like the U.S. to rely on a combination of vaccinations, tests, and recovery statements in their potential plan. In their letter to the White House, the airline groups demanded so much, stressing that vaccination should not be a requirement for domestic or international travel, the AP reports. Furthermore, the groups also called on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take a leading role in technology development, believing that this will increase the certainty that the information in the credentials is legitimate.

The legitimacy of documents is an important obstacle to be cleared. There is a pragmatic concern about vaccine passports, which is that if you are dealing particularly with a situation where there are major shortages as there are now, you should worry about the potential for fraud and whether we will see forged certificates, says Nuzzo .