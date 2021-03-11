Alberta police, community doctors urge to consider COVID-19 vaccine priority

More front-line workers are pushing the Alberta government to get involved in Phase 2 – also as part of an extended Phase 2A – of COVID-19 vaccine proliferation.

In a statement Thursday, the Alberta Police Chiefs Association (AACP) and the Federation of Alberta Police Associations (AFPA) called for “an additional opinion on Phase 2 expansion to include first front line responses”. .

Police organizations thanked Dr. Deena Hinshaw, her team and the province for her work in response to the pandemic and the decisions made about extending vaccines are complex and challenging.

“The first responses play a critical role on the front lines of the pandemic, often interacting with the public and the most vulnerable and endangered population of our province,” reads the statement, which was signed by EPS Chief and AACP President Dale McFee and AFPA President Curtis Hoople.

“Despite the additional risks posed by COVID-19, they must continue their usual tasks of enforcing and educating around Public Health Orders.

“In most cases, the demands for services placed on our front-line responses have increased significantly throughout the pandemic.

“Timely vaccination not only helps mitigate the side effects the virus can have on staff and service levels, but also helps ensure the safety of staff and the general public with whom they interact regularly.”











The Edmonton Police Association represents about 2,000 members “who work 24/7, 365 days a year and respond and interact with hundreds of people every day.”

The association said members have been diligent in protecting themselves from potential exposure but nonetheless, 139 members have either contracted COVID-19 or have had to isolate themselves due to public interactions so far.

“This is 139 lots, especially when there is an opportunity to vaccinate our front-line members,” EPA President Michael Elliot said in a March 11 letter to the Prime Minister.











The EPA cited the Feb. 21 rally in the legislature as an example of members having to interact with hundreds of protesters “who were not following the instructions of the Alberta Health Services and the Alberta government and put themselves in a situation where they could have been exposed.”

“Your government has set rules and regulations for all Albertans to abide by, and you anticipate and expect Edmonton police members and other police members across the province to support,” Elliot said.

Currently, Phase 2A, which is scheduled to begin on March 15th, includes:

Albertans who turn 65 to 74, no matter where they live

People of the First Nations, Mtis and Inuit (FNMI) aged 50 and over, no matter where they live

Licensed (elderly) support staff and residents not included in Phase 1











The rest of Phase 2 is divided into parts (B, C, D) and is scheduled from April to June.

Phase 2B:

Albertans aged 18 to 64 with high-risk health conditions

Specific conditions will be provided before opening

On March 4, Hinshaw said health officials are still working to determine what conditions would fall on the group.

We were looking at the published literature, we were looking at our data from last year to understand which of those conditions are the ones that pose a significantly higher risk of severe outcomes, she explained.

Once that final list is verified, be able to share it.











Phase 2C:

Residents and staff of suitable living facilities in the congregations: correctional facilities, homeless shelters, group homes including the disabled, mental health and other types of licensed supportive living

Health care workers who provide direct and acute patient care who have a high potential to spread to high-risk individuals

Albertans caregivers who are most at risk of severe outcomes

Phase 2D (see also Phase 2: AstraZeneca for earlier access):

Albertans aged 50 to 64, no matter where they live

First People of the Nations, Mtis and Inuit aged 35 to 49 years inside and outside the Mtis Reserve or Settlements











Since the AstraZeneca vaccine is not recommended for people over the age of 65, Alberta has also offered that vaccine to people born between 1957 and 1971, opening phased appointments by year of birth.

The province is qualifying for the current 58,000 doses of AstraZeneca. This phase began on March 10th.

Last week, some Alberta community doctors also wrote to the prime minister and health minister, urging them to be included in Phase 2A of the vaccination spread.

The letter was sent on March 2 by the Alberta Doctors for Patients group. Wasshte signed by dozens of community physicians.

“It is imperative that the government prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for the approximately 11,000 Alberta community care physicians and staff of their clinic,” the letter begins.

“We appreciate the lack of resources when it comes to the vaccine.

“Now that Alberta Health has almost completed the vaccinations of our most vulnerable Albertans and healthcare workers, we think it is time to look towards minimizing further community spread, reducing the burden of care for emergency departments and hospitals, and creating of the best relationship with reluctant Albertans vaccines, ”the letter reads.

“We believe that vaccinating community care physicians will bring us closer to that goal.”

The letter goes on to say that this has been a difficult year for all Albertans, and community doctors have pushed forward, trying to stay present and accessible to their patients, despite various obstacles, cuts and personal risk.

The letter says Alberta doctors are seeing patients in person, noticing increasing sharpness in medical conditions and helping to reduce the burden on emergency departments, hospitals and ICUs.

Vaccinating community care physicians would “further limit the spread of the community” and shorten the time physicians must take off work if they show symptoms.











“Finally, because trust is at the heart of the community care physician ‘s relationship with patients, we remain strong influences on patients receiving vaccines,” the letter continues.

“We believe those who are reluctant to get vaccinated would be more likely to get vaccinated if they had a good conversation about it with their community care physician who did the vaccine himself.”

Several other groups have pushed for vaccination priorities, including teachers, the disabled, health care students, and critical infrastructure workers such as police, firefighters, and transit.











Hinshaw has said many times that there are many groups that would benefit from getting the vaccine earlier, but doses are currently a scarce resource, so various elements need to be considered to ensure the vaccine is distributed in an ethical manner.

She has said that whether or not a specific sector is included in a priority group is not a reflection on the value of the work and service it provides.

