On Thursday, Japan commemorated the 10th anniversary of the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear plant which was a defining moment even in a country well used for natural disasters. Now often referred to simply as 3/11, events proved the resilience of the Japanese people and raised doubts about their belief in authority. But through smaller amounts of luck, he did not bring the country to its knees.

The quake that struck Japan on the northeast coast just before 3pm on Friday, March 11, 2011, was a staggering 9.1 in the magnitude of the moment scale, making it in the middle the five strongest earthquakes ever recorded. It was the largest ever recorded to hit earthquake-prone Japan and left more than 18,000 people dead or missing.

In Tokyo, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako conducted a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., the time the earthquake struck 10 years ago. The magnitude of the damage caused by the catastrophe is so deep that the memorable memory of the tragedy still lingers in my mind, Naruhito said, and he noted that even a decade later, the work remains. Of the 160,000 residents evacuated at the time, 40,000 people were still displaced since the beginning of 2019.

An earthquake of 6.0 is strong; a scale of 9.1 increases exponentially is catastrophic. Had it happened closer to a city, the earthquake itself would have caused massive loss of life; even as it was, he sent skyscrapers to central Tokyo 150 miles south swaying here and there like ships caught in a storm, with office chairs sliding across the floor. And yet, the structural damage from the strong tremors was extremely limited, a testament to the Japanese building building codes that had been continuously strengthened over the years for just such an event.

But the earthquake itself would prove the least damaging part of the disaster. It was followed by a tsunami wave up to 30 meters on a wide shore of the Pacific coastline (and up to 90-100 meters in some remote areas). Entire villages were submerged in water, which swept 6 miles inland, transporting thousands of rubbish. Thousands of people were killed in the wave or its aftermath.

Tsunamis are among the most unpredictable of natural disasters. A major earthquake will often not produce a tsunami, while others will wreak havoc hundreds or thousands of miles away. On the devastating 3/11 tsunami route were two of the countries’ largest nuclear power plant plants, and this was to prove the longest part of the disaster. The Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant housed six separate reactors, while the Fukushima Dai-ni facility 7 miles away had four reactors in place. The age of the reactor units was later blamed for the degree of damage. Construction on the first unit at Fukushima Dai-ichi began again in 1967 as part of the grand strategy for a nuclear Japan.

Fukushima Dai-ni was hit hard by the waves. The cooling systems for all four reactors were shut down, along with three of the four emergency generators needed to provide backup power. More than 200 workers worked overnight to connect all four reactor units to the single-operation generator, which was located half a mile from the unit most at risk of overheating. This is no easy task. The high voltage cable weighed more than 2 tons. Workers were deployed every 5 meters to lead him through a place full of rubble, even when serious shocks continued to hit the building.

As the world would soon discover, the Dai-ichi plant was not so lucky. As a minute-by-minute report by plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) would chronicle later, staff at the facility were coping with the initial effects of the quake when a 45-meter tsunami inevitably rotated, overloading the 30-meter sea wall that officials thought would be more than enough to protect the plant. The massive wave hit about 30 minutes after the initial quake, knocking out all the energy and leaving the control rooms in a state known as station shutdown, the most feared scenario for any nuclear plant. This means that all power is cut off, leaving no way to control or even monitor the continuous nuclear reactions in the three active reactor cores at that time.

The desperate work of the staff between waste and danger became legendary, but time was not on their side. After they worked all night to strengthen the jury from the portable generators, nuclear reactions accelerated their pace, and without cooling water and no ventilation, hydrogen was built up inside the reactor buildings. An explosion in unit no. 1 destroyed not only the building that housed the reactor, but also most of the previous nights worked. Over the next few days, different types of battery or generator power were the only way to keep it running. Workers at various points went to the cars in the parking lot to get their batteries out for use.

As the crisis worsened, news broke around the world, often with alarming headlines. Several foreign embassies began withdrawing operations from Tokyo for fear that a nuclear cloud could quickly hit the world’s largest metropolitan area. Exodus from Tokyo1000s escapes poisonous clouds, sun the London newspaper is read. Fortunately, there were no clouds and authorities did not have to face the unprecedented question of how they could evacuate more than 35 million people.

And yet, the line between content and complete catastrophe was blurred. In the end, an even more severe catastrophe was averted only through the virtual drowning of reactors through water sprayed on top of buildings by fire engines to stop nuclear nuclei from turning into unstoppable chain reactions. Ten years later, water injection continues. With blockage vessels leaking and unable to be repaired due to high radiation, the company has had an ongoing battle against water. About 1,000 tanks holding 320,000 gallons of partially decontaminated water that were used to cool nuclear fuel now traverse the facility’s landscape as TEPCO tries to figure out where to place it.

The accident became the worst nuclear disaster since the Soviet Chernobyl accident in 1986. TEPCO would later come under fierce criticism for not preparing better. Her arguments that an earthquake of this magnitude could not have been predicted largely fell on deaf ears. In the months following the disaster, the Tokyo headquarters building removed most of the lamps in hallways and other public places to help save energy. Employees were instructed to avoid using air conditioning at home, even during Tokyo’s hot summer, to avoid opposition from neighbors who would blame them for energy conservation measures that lasted for months later.

The accident also rekindled global anxiety about nuclear energy security, as it was beginning to be seen as an important source of energy amid growing concerns about global warming and climate change. Proponents of nuclear power argue this Fukushima gave it a bad name and indicate outdated technology being used.

[T]that high priority of reducing carbon emissions due to climate change means that nuclear energy seems more important than ever, argues Michael Fitzpatrick, a professor of engineering, environment and computing at Coventry University in the United Kingdom. in an essay of 2017. Fortunately, the next generation of reactors could hold the answer. With more safety systems built in and a way to reuse old fuel, they will make nuclear power safer and potentially cheaper. Proponents of nuclear power note that the Fukushima facility was based on the technical specifications of the 1960s. When reporters finally had to visit the plant after the disaster, the control rooms looked complete. Apollo 13, with analog calls and controls still in use.

The disaster forced a turnaround in governments’ energy policy. With the Middle East oil shocks of 1973 and 1979 having a major impact on Japan’s economy, the government had planned to increase nuclear production to meet more than 50 percent of nations for electrical needs. This target has now been abandoned and only nine reactors continue to operate under strengthened regulatory authority, up from 54 before the Fukushima accident. In fiscal year 2019, nuclear energy accounted for only 6 percent of total energy production. In a poll earlier this month, national broadcaster NHK found that 67 per cent of respondents wanted a further reduction in nuclear power generation.

Renewable energy is finally starting to catch on, occupying 23 percent of total energy mix in the first half of 2020, according to the International Energy Agency. But the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, along with the Japanese business federation Keidanren, continue to support nuclear energy as part of a goal to achieve the impatient carbon neutrality target for 2050.

Despite warnings at the time, the disaster would prove to have little impact on Japan’s wider economy, with businesses most concerned about a rising yen that was undermining their ability to export. During the analysis of the year, the central bank of Japan mentioned the impact of the 3/11 earthquake. But she said just as important was the lesser-known heavy flood that hit Thailand that same year, which knocked out offshore production plants operated by more than 400 Japanese companies. Subsequent production barriers were a testament to the strength of global supply chains.

For the Fukushima region, work continues. The coastal city of Namie, in the shadow of the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant and still partially evacuated due to radioactive contamination, has taken over unused farmland to create a solar group that powers hydrogen fuel generation. As I have learned, we can not let disaster take away our hopes for the future, Mayor Kazuhiro Yoshida said.

Yvonne Chang contributed to the reporting of this piece.