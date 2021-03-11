The Northern Minister for Agriculture has warned that the strict implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol will destroy the Northern economy.

Edwin Poots, a DUP MLA, said what was imposed on Northern Ireland was irrational, oppressive, serious and, frankly, ridiculous, and required a reality check on the volume of post-Brexit checks in agro -food products entering Northern Ireland from the UK.

Addressing a meeting of the Stormont Agriculture Committee on Thursday, the Minister said he welcomed the extension of the grace period for supermarket goods, but said that to some extent it only hits the can on the street.

The EU is taking legal action against the UK government during its move last week to unilaterally delay full implementation of the protocol by extending several grace periods, accusing it of violating the terms of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Northern Ireland’s chief veterinarian, Dr Robert Huey, has previously said that once bankruptcy periods are over, the number of documentary checks required at Northern ports will approach the same amount of checks carried out across the EU.

Mr. Poots asked how this might be reasonable or rational and asked where he would find enough veterinarians to take this workload.

At this stage, potentially around 400 staff were watching [for the checks] and a very high number of veterinarians required, he said.

Now, I’m not sure where to get these vets because there is already a shortage of vets in the UK, so I’m not sure where to get them.

Totally illogical

Under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the North remains the only EU market for goods, which requires physical and documentary checks on some goods coming from the UK, particularly agri-food products.

The Unionists oppose the protocol because it sets a regulatory and customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK and wants it removed.

Pro-Remaining parties in the North argue that the issues with the functioning of the protocol are a result of Brexit for which the DUP voted and say that they should be resolved through its framework.

Mr Poots said moving department veterinarians from other food safety jobs to check something that had been produced in Britain by the same standards would be a completely illogical thing to do and a complete waste of time and resources. , and would cause a significant increase in the cost of bringing food to Northern Ireland, and consequently an additional cost to the consumer.

US Concerns

The cost of rigorously enforcing the protocol was a massive number of people involved in inspections, additional costs to industry, additional costs to the consumer, damage to existing trade relations and significant consequences for business and the consumer in Northern Ireland, he said.

Mr Poots suggested that politicians from other parties calling for this would like to apologize to the public of Northern Ireland and indeed send the message to the European Union that they no longer want rigorous implementation because they have see what it looks like and rigorous implementation will destroy our economy if we do not address this issue.

The First Minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster, said that the volume of controls was completely insane and therefore a very good illustration of why the needs of the protocol were replaced.

First Deputy Secretary Michelle ONeill said Northern Ireland would not have that level of control if it did not have the toughest Brexit possible. . . those who handed us the most difficult Brexit possible should bear responsibility for the fact that they were now dealing with what is a challenging situation.

Meanwhile a senior official from the Northern Ireland Office, which represents the UK government in the North, will be sent to the US to build relations between Britain and the administration of US President Joe Bidens.

The US president has previously expressed concerns about the impact of Brexit on the peace process.

His spokesman said following the UK decision to unilaterally extend the amnesty periods last week that Mr Biden was clear in his support for the Belfast Agreement.

Convicted threats

Separately, the Presbyterian Church Moderator in Ireland, Right-wing Reverend Dr David Bruce, condemned the rising tensions and threats of opposing the Northern Ireland Protocol and called on those in positions of responsibility to work together to find a solution.

We all on these islands have a responsibility to encourage the kind of dialogue that leads to a commitment and fruitful solution, and when this is difficult, and tensions are shifting, we have a responsibility to seek agreement and, when this is not immediately possible, to disagree well, said Dr. Bruce.

Shifting tensions always makes it harder to find solutions, he said, adding that he did not underestimate the difficulties involved.

I urge those in charge to find solutions to do this by thinking about the other, in addition to their deeply held positions, so that local tensions, or political tensions between states, are reduced.

The challenges they face as a result of changing political relations will be resolved because they should not go well unless they are from retirees doing their weekly shop to the merchant doing business across jurisdictions, he said.