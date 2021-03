The 32nd Annual Women’s Conference at Aviation International kicked off Thursday with 30 training sessions to be released during the two-day event; general sessions highlighting speakers from Boeing, NASA and the UAE, among others; and at least 105 exhibitors. While deciding against the personally planned event that would have been held in Reno, WAI2021 will still award hundreds of thousands of scholarships over its two days. The 2020 edition of WAI peaked at more than 150 stock exchanges worth about $ 830,000. Boeing began announcing scholarships during Thursday’s general sessions, delivering nine for manufacturing capabilities, career development and other training. Kristin Robertson, general manager and general manager of Boeing Autonomous Systems Division, opened Thursday’s general session as a keynote speaker, giving the “great opportunity before us” about autonomous systems and how technology is become much more sophisticated since the beginnings of basic remote control pilot systems Technologies such as artificial intelligence will bring the degree of autonomy needed, Roberston said. She also stressed that this field needs a diverse workforce, stressing that the number of women involved remains small. “The challenge is for us to really change the numbers and change the course,” something that can be achieved through communication and advocacy. But Robertson said she is “very encouraged. The future is very, very bright.” She noted the recent flight of a KC-46A that involved an all-women crew for the first time. Aysha Alhameli, the first female pilot in the UAE and a representative of the UAE on the ICAO Council, expressed concern about the tax the pandemic is taking on the pilot population of women with the latest policies, first departure and leave from work. But she said this year also offers an opportunity for a “reset” and stressed that inclusion is no longer optional. Sunita “Sunni” astronaut Williams, meanwhile, gave an overview of her career path and how others could follow. During a Student Connect Forum scheduled for late afternoon, Becky Lutte, a professor and researcher at the University of Nebraska Omaha and a member of the FAA Women Aviation Advisory Board, will provide an overview of student enrollment trends in collegiate programs. aviation, including women represent somewhere from 8 percent to 25 percent of students. This is above the current representation of 5 percent of female airline pilots and 2.5 percent of maintenance technicians. Numerous other sessions are scheduled by Coffee Connects in a lunch hour with five African-American female Coast Guard pilots. The end of the conference on Saturday will be an Aviation Girls Day event.

