Obangame Express International Exercise Set to Start> United States Navy> News Stories





ACCRA, Ghana – The Obangame Express (OE21), the largest multinational naval exercise in West Africa, will begin its 10th year with 32 nations participating in an opening ceremony in Accra, Ghana, March 19, 2021. Sponsored by the African American Command (AFRICOM), EE21 was established to enhance regional cooperation, maritime field awareness (MDA), information sharing practices and tactical deterrence expertise to enhance the collective capabilities of participating nations to combat the activity of illegal sea-based. “Obangame Express allows us to develop capabilities, with our regional partners, that will have a lasting impact on regional security in the Gulf of Guinea and the Atlantic Ocean,” said Admiral Michael Baze, Director of the US Navy Headquarters. Africa. “Our past exercises led to tangible stories, to the real world of success and OE21 is a chance for us to build on these successes.” AFRICOM supports the efforts of the African partner nation to protect the maritime economy in order to ensure the continuous and sustainable use of maritime resources and to enable maritime trade. “The Ghanaian Navy is once again honored to host the OBANGAME EXPRESS, the multinational exercise that seeks to build Navy capacity in the Gulf of Guinea Region,” said Ghana Sea Chief of Staff Adm. General Issah Yakubu. “Our focus will be on ensuring increased interaction, information sharing and the implementation of established inter-agency procedures towards ensuring maritime safety by all actors.” OE21, one of three US-facilitated regional US Navy exercises, is part of a comprehensive strategy by NAVAF-SIXTHFLT and AFRICOM to provide opportunities for cooperation for African forces and international partners to address the concerns of maritime security. “The exercise will be carried out in many areas at sea and on shore,” Yakubu said. “Operations at sea will be conducted throughout the Gulf of Guinea and the Atlantic Ocean. This year marks the second time the exercise will be hosted by Ghana, in its capital Accra. “ Numerous Naval Operations Centers will participate on shore from across the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa along with several international organizations. Training opportunities during EO21 include boarding techniques, search and rescue operations, victim medical response, radio communication and information management techniques. “Our maritime security partnerships prepare African countries to prevent piracy and other illegal maritime activities that threaten development efforts, the safety of citizens, and deprive states of the resources required to foster greater economic growth,” the US ambassador said. in Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan. “Exercises like the Obangame Express multinational regional naval exercise create a cohesive community that is in a stronger position to meet these challenges.” The 32 nations scheduled to participate in OE21 include Angola, Belgium, Benin, Brazil, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Canada, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, France, Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Guinea , Guinea-Bissau, Italy, Liberia, Morocco, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Portugal, Republic of Congo, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Spain, Togo and United States. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) will also participate.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos