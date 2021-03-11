Icelandair integrates domestic and international operations





The legacy carrier Icelandair will merge its international brand with its in-house operation, Air Iceland Connect (AIC), into a larger network. All sales and marketing efforts will be joined under the Icelandair brand from March 16, with the full range of Icelandair products and services available in one country, for both its domestic and international markets, in icelandair.com. The airline’s objective is to provide a sustainable future for internal operations in Iceland and the West Nordic region, by strengthening and simplifying the company’s operations. With a strong brand, a simplified booking process and a unified delivery system, Icelandair says the integration will allow it to focus on an improved and sustainable customer experience across the network of itineraries. Local destinations throughout Iceland, including Akureyri, Egilsstair, sapphire and Vestmannaeyjar, as well as Greenland, will gain visibility on the Icelandair website through a search, a ticket and a link to the network of itineraries in Europe and North America. This should make it easier for international tourists to explore the country once the relevant travel restrictions and Covid have been removed. Following integration, domestic and regional flights will be operated with Icelandair FI flight numbers, although company operating licenses remain separate. The range of products and services available on domestic flights are being reviewed, with new products and services also under development to be introduced in the spring. Outstanding travel loans purchased before integration will remain unchanged. Commenting on the news, Bogi CEO Nils Bogason said: The integration of Icelandair and Air Iceland Connect is an important step that will contribute to a stronger and more efficient airline and to the improvement of air transport through our network of domestic and international airlines. This is a complex project that we will take in steps. That is why we place great emphasis on clear communication with customers and open dialogue with key stakeholders around Iceland on how we will ensure the development of domestic flights given the value and experience of our customers. In the long run, as our domestic flights become more visible on booking engines in Iceland, we hope to see our customers from Europe and North America connect to domestic destinations throughout our homeland. Last September, Icelandair entered into a partnership agreement with Easyjet, with which it joined Worldwide, a flying links platform that offers self-linking

