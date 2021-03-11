United Arab Emirates and Israeli firms to cooperate in anti-drone system





Emirati Defense Conglomeration BEIRUT Edge plans to develop anti-drone systems with Israel Aerospace Industries, marking the first defense cooperation of its kind between the two countries. Edge announced the new memorandum of understanding, signed by the two companies on March 11, which will tailor their work to the Emirates market. The agreement requires a fully autonomous anti-UAV system that requires no human intervention and is supported by 3D radar, communication intelligence technology and electro-optics integrated into a unified command and control system. The system is planned to offer a range of countermeasures, ranging from mild killing solutions, such as cheating and blocking, to strong killing capabilities, such as lasers and electromagnetic pulses, according to the Edges statement. Under the memo, the Edge SIGN4L subsidiary and the IAI must combine capabilities to develop the system in response to specific customer needs. Further support will come from the IAI partnership with Belgium Advanced Technology Systems, which has a technical and marketing presence in the region. The SIGN4L team and the IAI are working closely together to confirm the final subsystems and which partner will provide the parts. The main parts of the systems have been tested, and the next step is to confirm the final configurations and building blocks. Meanwhile, there is a roadmap for future product and capacity building, Waleid Al Mesmari, Edges vice president of program management for EW and its intelligence business, told Defense News. He added that SIGN4L plans to produce a product with the IAI this year. Bilateral co-operation follows the Abrahamic Agreements signed on September 15 between the UAE and Israel, underlining a new era of diplomatic relations and possible defense agreements between the two countries. By giving us your email, you are deciding to Display the Early Bird. It is a defining moment for us to join forces with the IAI. As EDGE invests extensively in autonomous capabilities, our co-development of a Counter-UAS will help strengthen our advanced technology portfolio, said in a statement Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of Edge. During a U.S.-UAE business council meeting on February 17, Al Bannai described air defense systems as a rich area for potential cooperation involving U.S. industries, the UAE and Israel. This Good Memorandum serves as a cornerstone for further business ventures and strategic alliances between our countries, and will enhance R&D and technological innovation cooperation, the IAI President and CEO said in a statement. Asked if a connected system has already undergone testing in the UAE, Al Mesmari confirmed to Defense News that various parts of the system have been tested and further subsystems will be added. The final system will go through rigorous acceptance tests. The region has specific needs when it comes to the environment. Therefore, the system will perform better in hot, humid and dusty weather. Furthermore, we will seek to offer a comprehensive solution that meets a wide range of capabilities to handle a variety of threats, he added. On future co-operation between Edge and the IAI, the Emirates official said this is simply the first step in strengthening regional and international partnership. This is a clear signal that Edge is open to real joint developments and also collaborates to provide shared solutions. In this and other solutions, we will partner with players looking to contribute with unique skills.







