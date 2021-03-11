Are Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law | Local News

We read in the news regularly that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal. In 2019, the Trump administration took the position Israeli settlements in the West Bank are not in violation of international law, a change from the previous US position.

Previously, the United States position on settlements was mixed. Until 1978, the US took no position on the legality of the settlements. In 1978, the administration of President Jimmy Carter, relying on a State Department memo (Hansell Memorandum), stated that the agreements were not in line with international law. Less than three years later, President Ronald Reagan ousted Carter’s position.

For the next 35 years, both Republican and Democratic administrations avoided taking any position on the legality of the settlements. In 2011 President Barack Obama exercised U.S. veto power over a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements. However, in 2016, he abandoned the long policy by abstaining from a UN Security Council resolution declaring illegal settlements illegal. Abstaining, the US Ambassador to the UN stated that the decision was fully in line with the bipartisan history of how US presidents have handled the issue for years.

So the question for the month is: Are Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law?

Arguments claiming illegal solutions

The UN General Assembly and the Security Council, the International Court of Justice, and the international community as a whole have stated that Israeli settlements violate the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law.

It is important to understand that UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, such as those declaring illegal settlements, are not binding. The opinion of the International Court of Justice is an advisory opinion, and therefore, also not binding.

The argument against the legality of settlements under the Geneva Convention is set out in the Hansell Memorandum. The essence of the argument is:

The Israeli armed forces entered areas that were not part of its sovereignty or under its administration at the beginning of the Six-Day War of 1967. Therefore, Israel became a militant occupier of the territories. As a result, the territories were occupied.

The creation of settlements seems to violate the prohibition of Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention which ensures that the occupying power will not expel or transfer parts of its civilian population to the territory it occupies.

Others have argued that Israel expropriated thousands of hectares of Palestinian land for settlements, displacing Palestinians and violating international humanitarian law.

Arguments supporting the legality of settlements

To understand why settlements do not violate international law, it is important to first understand the country’s history. The West Bank, also known as Judea and Samaria, is the site of Jewish history. It has been a Jewish presence for thousands of years in Judea and Samaria. Looking only at the 20th century here is a brief history of the region:

While routinely referred to as Palestinian land, at no point in history has Jerusalem or the West Bank been under Palestinian-Arab sovereignty.

Prior to World War I, Israel, Jordan, and the West Bank were provinces of the Ottoman Empire.

During World War I, British-led Allied troops occupied the area from the Turks.

In 1922, the League of Nations established the Mandate for Palestine by providing a national home for the Jewish people in the land where they had a historic connection.

Both under the Ottomans and after World War I, Jewish settlements existed in places like Hebron, the Gush Etzion block in southern Judea, and Neve Ya’acov, north of Jerusalem, all in what is now the West Bank. For further information on Israel’s Jewish settlement before Independence, see bit.ly/3qvjtJh.

In 1947, the United Nations divided Palestine between Jews and Arabs. When Israel declared its statehood in 1948, five Arab countries attacked Jews to destroy the state of Israel. A ceasefire was reached on the basis of areas held by each party, but without the peace agreement (s). No final boundaries were set.

By the end of the War of Independence in July 1949, Jews in the West Bank had been massacred or expelled by the Arabs.

In the Six Day War of 1967, after Egypt declared war and the other Arab nations were united, Israel conquered Jerusalem and all of Judea and Samaria.

After the Six Day War of 1967, many of the settlers returned to create communities that had existed before the War of Independence.

Article 49 of the Geneva Convention does not apply because neither the Palestinian Arabs nor the Jordanians had sovereignty over the West Bank. The lands were disputed territory in which Jews had the right to settle either under the Palestine Mandate or because of settlements before 1948 and the Jews’ historical connection to the land.

Even if the Geneva Convention applied, Article 49 was adopted after World War II with the aim of protecting against slavery, forced labor or the extermination of the population. Stops forced movement. Settlements by Jews were voluntary.

Settlements were allowed by Israel only after investigations to ensure that communities were settled only on public or privately purchased land.

Bilateral agreements between Israel and the Palestinians do not contain any prohibitions against the construction or expansion of settlements. The agreements specifically address the issue of solutions for permanent status negotiations. The agreements also recognize that Israel has exclusive jurisdiction over settlements pending the permanent status agreement.

cONcluSiON

The issue of settlements is a complex issue that will only be resolved through negotiations, not on charges of illegality. Both Jews and Palestinians have legitimate claims of connection to this ancient land.

For more detailed information and original source material, visit the Sarasota-Manatee Jewish Federation website at jfedsrq.org/crconnect.

David M. Millstone from Shaker Heights and Sarasota, Fla., Is a lifelong national commissioner of the Anti-Defamation League, where he has served as chairman of the national education committee and chairman of the international affairs committee. Retired from Squire, Patton, Boggs, Cleveland, he is director of Millstone ADR, where he provides mediation and arbitration services.

This article first appeared in The Jewish News of Sarasota-Manatee and is being republished with permission.