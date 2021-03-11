About 28,000 US troops are stationed in South Korea. Only 28 Got COVID-19





The hardest part about keeping coronavirus cases among U.S. troops stationed in South Korea had nothing to do with interacting with the natives. Instead, it was dealing with troops coming from the U.S., the top force commander there told Congress this week. More than 166,000 U.S. troops have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, since the onset of the global pandemic. Few are believed to have caught the virus in South Korea, which has maintained low levels of infection compared to the US “Of the 58,000 people who touch the bases of US forces in Korea on a daily basis, we have seen a total of 110 local related issues – and only about 28 service members were tested positive,” Army General Robert Abrams told Services Committee members. Armed of the Room on Wednesday Read Next: Northrop Designing Cannon ‘Sky Viper’ for army futuristic attack helicopter It is an extraordinary record, the general noted. The U.S. has about 28,000 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to prevent aggression from the North. “Our biggest challenge,” Abrams added, “has been from entrances or returnees coming from the continental United States, where we have had about 700 positive cases.” South Korea has been praised for his treatment of the coronavirus pandemic. The country’s population is equivalent to that of Texas and Florida combined. More than 77,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in Florida and Texas since the pandemic began. About 1,648 people have died from COVID-19 in South Korea. “We have benefited greatly from our strong partnership with the Government of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention, who have supported our efforts,” Abrams said. “As a result, our infection rate has remained extremely low.” As the US struggled with its coronavirus tests, testing in South Korea was widely available nationwide. The country has also used drones to disinfect public spaces and its citizens embraced masks because of experiences with past viral outbreaks, including a respiratory syndrome that struck there in 2015. U.S. forces Korea was able to ease travel restrictions early in the pandemic due to a low number of cases there. US and South Korean troops are currently taking part in a nine-day command exercise. The leaders decided to limit the number of troops involved and cut off maneuvers in nature, Yonhap news agency reported, due to ongoing concerns about the pandemic. Abrams told lawmakers the force is working to ensure that troops, families and military retirees in Korea have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. They are scheduled to receive 9,700 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he said, “which will go a long way in being able to do immunizations”. Two dozen American troops have died from COVID-19. More than 1,400 of them have been hospitalized with the virus. – Gina Harkins can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ginaaharkins. Similar: Military Travel Restrictions Facilitated in South Korea As Virus Cases Fall Show full article

