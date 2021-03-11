Sophi.io Announced as INMA Global Media Award Finalist in 5 Categories





TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Sophi.io , The optimization and forecasting engine based on artificial intelligence Globe and Mails, was named a finalist in 5 categories of the Global MediaAwardsrun by the International News Media Association (INMA): Best Product and Technical Innovation

The best initiative to register users

The best initiative for the purchase of subscribers

Better use of data to drive subscriptions, content or product design

Better use of data to Automate or Personalize The Global Media INMA Awards focus on excellence in all areas of the media business, said Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. I am particularly pleased that Sophi for Fully Dynamic Paywalls, real-time paywall was recognized in 4 categories, and that Sophi’s glorious automatic printing technology was named for its use with the NavigaandAgderposten. Nomination in the category of Best Product and Technical Innovation is shared with Naviga for NavigaPublisher powered by Sophi.io, and Agderposten, a regional daily newspaper serving over 25,000 readers in print across Norway. Sophi provides state-of-the-art AI / ML technology that, along with NavigaPublisher, fully automates the end-to-end printing production process allowing editors to prioritize stories and press a button to automatically generate a printable location without any templates . Agderposten was the first customer to use automation technology This year competed 644 entries from 212 news brands in 37 countries. The judges are composed of 44 media experts from 22 countries focused on results of progress, unique concepts, strong creativity, innovative thinking and synergy of winners across platforms. The first place winners will be announced on June 3rd. Sophi is an artificial intelligence system that helps publishers identify their most valuable content and use it to achieve key business goals. Sophi for Paywalls Fully dynamic, personalized, real-time paywall, SmartGate uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to analyze user content and behavior to determine when to ask a reader for money or an email address and when ‘leave them alone. It can optimize for multiple results simultaneously (such as different bundles or price points) and also works in cold start situations. Publishers on three continents now use Sophi’s AI / MLtechnology for power wall decisions, web site automation, and print automation. Last year, Sophi also won the Online Journalism Award (OJA) for Technical Innovation in the Digital Journalism Service, distributed by the Online News Association (ONA), as well as the World Digital Media Award and the North American Digital Media Award. by The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) in the Best Digital News Start category. AboutSophi.io Sophi.io (https://www.sophi.io) was created by The Globe and Mail to help content publishers make important strategic and tactical decisions. It is a suite of AI-enabled tools that includes Sophi Automation and Sophi for Paywalls as well as Sophi Analytics, a decision support system for content publishers. Sophi was created to improve measurements that are most relevant to your business, such as subscriber retention and acquisition, commitment, duration, frequency, and volume. Sophi also empowers NavigaPublisher for one-click home automation of newspaper printing and publishing. Contact Jamie Rubenovitch Head of Marketing, Sophi The Globe and Mail 416-585-3355

