Tanzanian presidents Lack of fuel Speculation about his health





NAIROBI, Kenya As an unregistered number of Tanzanians succumbed to the coronavirus, the country’s president consistently downplayed the pandemic, rejecting safeguards, ridiculing vaccines and saying God had helped eliminate the virus. Now, President John Magufulis’s extremely long absence from public view is fueling speculation that he himself is seriously ill with Covid-19 and is being treated abroad. Rumors started circulating this week after the main opposition figure in Tanzania, Tundu Lissu, said Mr. Magufuli was infected with the virus and was being treated at a hospital in neighboring Kenya. In a text message, Mr Lissu said he had received from highly authoritative sources that the president was sent to Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on Monday evening and inspected at Nairobi Hospital, one of the largest private facilities in the country. . On Tuesday, Mr Lissu requested that authorities reveal the president’s whereabouts, who has not appeared in public for nearly two weeks. On Wednesday, he said that Mr. Magufuli was transferred to a hospital in India to avoid social media embarrassment in case the worst happened in Kenya.

God. Magufuli did not attend a virtual summit for leaders of the East African regional bloc on 27 February and was represented by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan. The most powerful man in Tanzania is now hiding as an outlaw, Mr Lissu said in a Twitter post on Wednesday. His COVID denial in annoyance, his over-scientific folly of prayer has turned into a deadly boomerang, he said in another post me Thursday Mr. Lissus comments came after the Tanzanian human rights organization Fichua Tanzania said Mr Magufuli had left the country for treatment in Kenya. While speculation about his whereabouts and illness remained widespread on social media, the Kenyas Daily Nation newspaper also reported that an African leader had been admitted to Nairobi Hospital and cited diplomatic sources who said the leader was in a ventilator.

As they and similar rumors about the presidents’ health circulated, government officials defended President Magufuli and threatened to punish those conjectures circulating about his health. Updated 11 March 2021, 4:52 pm ET The head of state is not a TV anchor who had a program but did not show up, Mwigulu Nchemba, minister for legal and constitutional affairs, said in a Twitter post. The head of state is not the leader of the running clubs that should be in the neighborhood every day. Innocent Information Minister Bashungwa warned the public and the media that the use of gossip as official information violated the country’s media laws. from the beginning of the pandemic a year ago, Mr. Magufuli, 61, was attacked against masks and measures of social distance, defended unproven means as cures and said the country had absolutely ended the virus through prayer. Popularly known as the Bulldozer, Mr. Magufuli also questioned the effectiveness of the vaccines, arguing that if those produced by the white man were effective, AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria would have been eliminated. Under the leadership of Mr. Magufulis, which began with his election in 2015, Tanzania, once a model of stability in the region, has slipped toward autocracy, with authorities suppressing the press, opposition figures and rights groups. Mr Magufuli won a second five-year term last October, in an election accompanied by allegations of widespread fraud and irregularities. Mr. Lissu, who was the main opposition candidate against Mr. Magufuli, left the country for exile in Belgium, where he stays. Since last April, Tanzania has not shared coronavirus data with the World Health Organization and reported only 509 cases and 21 deaths from Covid-19. This lack of transparency has have been widely condemned, including the Director General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Last May, the head of Tanzania’s national laboratory was suspended after Mr. Magufuli questioned the effectiveness of the test kits supplied by the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mr Magufuli said the kits had returned positive results in samples secretly taken from a goat and a charge of pawpaw fruit that were rejected by Africa CDC and WHO As lawmakers raised the alarm about a host of deaths attributed to pneumonia, health experts and foreign diplomats urged the government to take the pandemic seriously. In January, the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s former capital and largest city, warning of a significant increase in Covid-19 cases. The Roman Catholic Church has also called on the government to accept the truth of the virus and urged its congregants to avoid large gatherings. Tanzanian leaders like Seif Sharif Hamad, the first vice president of the semi-autonomous island of Tanzania, Zanzibar, have died after receiving the coronavirus. Shortly after word spread that Mr Hamad had contracted the virus last month, Finance Minister Philip Mpango appeared at a press conference in Tanzania’s capital, Dodoma, to deny rumors that he too had died. Mr Mpango, however, was not particularly reassuring when, surrounded by unmasked doctors, he started severe shortness of breath and adequate coughing. Faced with pressure, Mr. Magufuli finally changed course in late February and asked people to wear masks and heed expert advice. But for Mr Lissu, it was too late. “This is a sad comment on his administration towards our country that came this far,” said Mr. Lissu in one post on Twitter in connection with the infection of Mr. Magufulis, who he said is proof that prayers, steam inhalations, and other unproven plant inventions that are protected are not protection against coronavirus!







