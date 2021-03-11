Dog House reviews a pure heart for dog love | Television & radio

Llike amazon profits and lucrative contracts for friends of government ministers, dog ownership flourished during the pandemic. The dog house (Channel 4) arrives at the perfect time to capture the national obsession with dog beauty, but also to provide wise lessons on responsible pet ownership and to seek greater scrutiny of what animals are need compared to what works for the people in charge of them.

This was a charming series when it first aired two years ago, and it just grew more beautiful. Housed in the Wood Green animal charity in Cambridgeshire, she pursues prospective adoptive parents as they match a proper rescue dog, telling life stories to both humans and dogs as best they can. It’s like the Repair Shop, in terms of goodwill and pure sentimentality, or First Dates in addition to half the potential match has four legs.

Brothers Danny and Alfie are looking for a pet to welcome into the family. Their mother, Tula, explains that they would love a small dog, which usually means they will be shown something a little smaller than a milk horse. Surely, they are acquainted and in love with Rocky, a new, soft, slow part of the earth, who is too desperate to eat as he has to leave his former home. Young Danny has had some problems with food anxiety, too, and his mother hopes a dog will provide him with emotional support and grounding. When Danny and Rocky click, it is a moment of complete joy.

Couple Katie and Ryan arrive at the center looking for their first dog and want something companionable, sociable and lively. When Ryan discovers that after having a brain tumor, he can see joy in everything, Katie insists it is true. You’ve never heard of someone waxing so lyrically about a whipped cream, she says. Don’t notice the cookie: when he meets Kevin, a little French bulldog abandoned by his unscrupulous manufacturer in six weeks old, considered too fragile to survive without expensive veterinary care, Ryans’s satisfaction is so great so much so that you can practically feel it radiate from the screen.

The strengths of the programs lie in her compassionate eye for a human story and how she carefully pairs it with a dog. Adoptors must meet the dogs in a neutral environment before being allowed to take them home, and all are monitored on camera by staff, who comment on how it is going with the enthusiasm of a particularly keen sports commentator. It wipes you out in drama. Rocky is massive and it looks like he’s too scary for Danny to even come close, but when they finally cross that hurdle, and start looking like the perfect couple, it’s like your favorite team just scored in the 89th minute.

The show also encourages responsible decision-making without being the boss, and in the current mani-puppy climate, this seems particularly appropriate. The staff explains that while they are grateful that people want to save the dog, it is important that they be there to hear what the dog needs. It is a great responsibility to make sure they find a person or people who fit the dog, as much as the opposite. And while adopting, not buying is a strong slogan, rescue centers have struggled to meet demands during the pandemic. Clearly people are buying puppies, and it’s worth shouting louder about the dangers and atrocities of dog farms, too.

Nor does it find the apparently happy ending every time. The scary Maggie arrives at Wood Green with her two grandchildren and discusses a long list of possible notions that would rule out a large amount of possible matches. She does not want a dog that is too old, nor too young; she does not want one that is too big or too small, and is not thirsty for flat-nosed breeds. What would you ask the staff, but it is not safe enough. She meets Leo, a quiet gentleman whose owner has died and who leads Maggies to his lap with ease. But after all, she knows that at the age of 11, he is too old for her. She takes the time to find the perfect match, and does so off-camera, settling for a cute person who likes to spin on an armchair. Dogs bring out the best in humans, says one staff member. The dog house is irresistible because it shows that it expects both ways.