Concerns and Assessment of Global Security





DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The “Against Misinformation (DeepFake & Fake News) Market Solutions – 2020-2026” the report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com Oferta e. For the past century Fake News has become a significant problem as the use of media and social media platforms to disseminate misinformation to influence the actions of individuals has become widespread. The negative impact of Fake News, especially within the political, economic and social settings is growing, stressing the need to discover and identify these Fake News stories in real time. Moreover, the recent trend of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create fake videos, known as “DeepFakes” or “FakeNews 2.0”, is a rapidly growing phenomenon causing great concern. AI technology enables, virtually anyone, to create a fake video showing a person or persons performing an action in an event that never happened. Although DeepFakes are not as prevalent and widespread as Fake News articles, they are growing in popularity and have a much greater effect on the general population. In addition, the sophistication behind creating DeepFake videos increases the difficulty of identifying and detecting them, making them a much more effective and destructive tool for perpetrators. As the use and threat of DeepFakes and Fake News intensifies, so do efforts to develop new methods of detection, resulting in the next wave of (bad) information warfare. The proliferation of technology, especially Artificial Intelligence, allows large-scale and easy-to-use solutions to create synthetic media that look very real, whether in video, photos or text. In combination with fake profile networks, bot networks and intelligent use of social media, attackers have many ways to influence the public or specific individuals. As media and technology are now being used for cyber terrorism, criminal activity, espionage and military warfare, the new era of information warfare threatens democracies around the world, pushing governments to combat this threat with huge investments. Intelligence, Law Enforcement and other Government agencies are taking active roles in addressing the threat posed by the (mis) information warfare and are spending increasing budgets on technology that can detect and counter Fake News and DeepFake media. This report covers this upcoming market, focused on detection and mitigation solutions for Fake News and DeepFakes. In many cases, both are used simultaneously, however each requires different tools and methods to detect and mitigate. Currently, the bulk of market spending goes towards Information Warfare detection and monitoring, while a smaller portion is invested in digital forensics, trying to track the source after the damage has been done. The report presents for each sub-market data 2019 and projects the market 2020-2026. It addresses the “money trail” – every dollar spent – through 3 orthogonal market segments.

The questions answered in this market report include: What will be the market size of fake news software against deep deep and counter-fake in 2019-2025? What will be the relevant trends during that time?

What will be the size of the deep detection software market in 2019-2025?

What will be the size of the fake news detection software market in 2019-2025?

Which sub-markets in this area offer attractive business opportunities?

Which regions are expected to invest the most in these skills?

Which end users are expected to invest the most in these capabilities?

What are the market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the prominent sellers in the market?

What kind of regulation are countries implementing to combat the threats posed by fake and fake news activities? Main topics covered: 1 Executive Summary. 2 Misinformation on National Security, Public Safety and the National Security Market Background and Assessment 3 Against information against misinformation on national security, public safety and national security and market assessment 4 Counter-Information Regulatory Frameworks. 5 Select Counter-Information Projects and Programs in Homeland Security, Public Safety, and National Security. 6 Concerns and Assessment of Global Security Background of National Security, Public Security and National Security Agencies 8 Data dissemination 9 Type of data sources 10 threats generated by misinformation campaigns 11 Technology 12 Vertical Markets 13 Regional Markets 14 leading retailers

14.1 Social Media Platform Conglomerate Detection Detection Initiatives.

14.2 Cheq.

14.3 Cyabra.

14.4 False Tech.

14.5 Sensitivity.

14.6 Microsoft

14.7 Axon.

14.8 Logically.

14.9 Datalytics24.

14.10 Waterproof

14.11 Truepic.

14.12 Right of reply.

14.13 Facts.

14.14 Digital fingerprints.

14.15 Trueinchain.

14.16 Fabula AI (a Twitter company)

14.17 Shield Square.

14.18 Imperva.

14.19 Quickly

