Department of Health steps up efforts to treat Covid as cases rise in TN- The New Indian Express

from Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Department of Health will deploy flying crews to fine those who do not wear face masks, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan. The decision was taken due to the ever-increasing number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu, particularly in and around Chennai.

Tamil Nadu reported 685 new cases and five deaths Thursday, bringing its number to 8,57,602 and the number to 12,535. The number of positive daily cases in the State has increased by 51.81 percent in the last 16 days, the State Disaster Management Authority wrote on Thursday. He also urged the public to follow Covid’s precautions and “respect the sacrifices made by front-line fighters”.

Speaking to the press after inspecting the premises of Chennai Central Railway Station, the Secretary of Health said Covid control measures have been intensified across the State. Cases in Tamil Nadu have risen from 500 levels last week, to close to 700 now. The flying crews will be in all public places, including train stations, he said, adding that the same rules would apply to political party meetings. Control will be intensified at Chennai Central, Egmore and Tambaram railway stations, and measures will be taken against officials if they do not effectively enforce Covid norms.

Many people have forgotten the sanitation, Radhakrishnan said. He also urged people to get vaccinated and said it is outrageous that many hotel associations and taxi drivers’ associations have expressed a willingness to take the blow. “People should be careful to avoid a situation similar to Maharashtra,” the secretary warned. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami received the first dose of Covaxin in the presence of Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Dr R Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education and Dr R Jayanthi, Dean, at the Omandurar Government Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

No form of consent for Covaxin

The Union Ministry of Health has said Covaxin recipients should no longer sign a consent form, as the vaccine showed 81 per cent efficacy (after the second dose) in the Phase 3 test. The General Drug Controller of India (DCGI) has removed the label ‘In clinical trial mode’ for the vaccine. In a letter to the health secretaries of all States, the Union Ministry of Health said, “Vaccine recipients are not required to read the fact sheet, sign consent forms and submit the Impossible Event Form … before the second dose and seven days after the second dose, as previously required. ”

Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech was previously approved by DCGI under the condition: “This permit is for limited use in emergency situations in the use of public interest as an abundant precautionary measure, in the manner of clinical trial” Therefore, it is advisable to read a fact sheet, signature of a consent form and other SOPs were required before the recipient administered the vaccine.

Chennai Food was shut down

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation temporarily closed a popular restaurant at Central Railway Station after a staff test positive for the infection. “There is only one case in the restaurant. But we did not want to take risks as many people visit the place every day. So we have decided to close it temporarily, “said a corporate official from the Royapuram area. However, several other cases have also been identified in the neighboring Periamet area.

The corporation has also taken restraining measures once again in institutions and apartments where Covid cases are being discovered. According to the latest guidelines, control activities will start on the street with three index cases or two families. “Typically, universal sampling (covering all residents) of neighboring apartments or houses is done. Disinfection and a symptom study was also done in the area. “We guarantee quarantine and monitor the health of affected people,” a senior Corporation official told Express.

The concept of a restricted area has evolved since the inception of Covid last year. During the initial stages, a five-kilometer radius of a home with a positive patient was treated as a closure area. Later, roads where there were five or more index or family cases were categorized as such, and now, a road that has three or more index or household cases have been declared closure areas.

Even in Tiruchy, officials said they have already decided to hold inspections in many places. They said a fine would also be imposed on traders if they did not provide social distance and other security measures in stores. Rising cases have caused concern among residents as well. Some thought the corporation should create more awareness in addition to imposing fines on violators.

4,375 railway staff were given the Covid vaccine

Chennai: Up to 4,375 Southern Railway frontline staff have been administered Covid vaccines to date. That also includes 1,360 health workers, sources said. Also, about 357 elderly and retired staff, 56 railway staff over the age of 45 with co-morbidity and 383 non-railway staff also received strokes. In Chennai, vaccination is taking place at Perambur Railway Hospital.

State response required for violation of Covid norms

Chennai: The Madras Supreme Court has sought the response of the State government to allegations of violations of the Covid protocol during the inauguration of former Prime Minister J Jayalalithaa’s mausoleum in Marina on 27 January. Acceptance of the petition by a lawyer, the first adornment of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy led the state to file a response within six weeks.

(With data from Tiruchy)