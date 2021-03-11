Oakmark International Fund Wins 2021 Refinitive Repair Fund Award





Harris Associates is pleased to announce that the Oakmark International Fund is a winner of the 2021 Refinitive Lipper Fund Awards (USA) for the best multi-cap international fund for the 10-year period. The merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria. This year, Oakmark International was ranked number one of the 30 eligible funds for the 10-year period ending November 30, 2020. The Oakmark International Fund, which was admitted in September 1992, is a diversified capital portfolio of medium and large-sized international enterprises. The fund uses a disciplined approach, with fundamental investment value. David Herro and Mike Manelli are co-portfolio managers. We are honored that the Oakmark International Fund was selected to receive the Last Refinitive Lipper Award for its 10-year performance record. This recognition reflects our time-honored investment philosophy and process, the strength of our dedicated investment team, and our commitment to our shareholders, said David Herro, the Fund’s established portfolio manager. The Lipper Fund Refinitive Fund awards, given annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance compared to their peers. Refinite Lipper Fund prices are based on the Lipper Leader Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure, calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader value for Consistent Return (Effective Return) in each eligible classification wins the Last Refin Lipper Prize. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper. More information about Latest Refinitive Lipper Fund Prices is available at www.lipperfundawards.com Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Actual performance may be lower or higher than the cited performance data. The Fund portfolio tends to invest in a relatively small number of shares. As a result, the valuation or impairment of any securities held by the Fund will have a greater impact on the net asset value of the Funds than it would have if the Fund had invested in a larger number of securities. Although that strategy has the potential to generate attractive returns over time, it also increases the volatility of Funds. Investing in foreign securities poses risks that in some ways may outweigh US investment. These risks include: currency fluctuations; various regulations, accounting standards, business practices and levels of information available; generally higher transaction costs; and political risks. Investing in valuable stocks poses the risk that value reserves fall in favor of investors and stocks do not perform better during certain periods. The information, data, analysis and opinions presented here (including current investment topics, portfolio managers’ research and investment process and portfolio characteristics) are for informational purposes only and represent the investments and views of the portfolio managers and Harris Associates LP as of the written date and may change and may change based on market conditions and other conditions and without notice. This content is not a recommendation or offer to buy or sell a security and is not guaranteed to be accurate, complete or accurate.

