Karnataka records small peaks in Covid charts since late February – New Indian Express





from Express News Service BENGALURU: After a few weeks of plateau, the state has witnessed outbreaks of increased Covid-19 cases in a few days towards late February and early March. While for most of February, new cases were in the 300-400 per day range in Karnataka, the numbers rose anywhere from 500 to 700 in a few days. Even in Bengaluru, the number of patients who tested positive every day flew around 100 to 200, but increased between 300 and 400 in a few days. On Thursday, Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar wrote on Twitter, “In one day, more than 13,000 cases were registered in Maharashtra. This is worrying to me. We have to be careful, wear masks and follow “Social distance as we celebrate festivals, in functions, gatherings. We must avoid gathering people.” On Wednesday, the minister had also said the government would ban parties late at night as more people gather at the time. In a series of tweets, Sudhakar urged those over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidity to be inoculated. He also labeled the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar, urging him to take action against private schools, revoking their licenses, as some of them are reopening classes for grades 1 to 6 without government approval. The state reported on Wednesday the first case of a patient with the South African variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus from Shivamogga. In light of virus variants, rising cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, one expert said people should be careful but not worried. “When we look at the data on the number of cases and the degree of positivity of the test, it still does not show a sign of a second wave. There is an increase in cases due to increasing testing, ”said Dr Pradeep Banandur, Professor of Epidemiology at NIMHANS and a member of the State Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19. ‘Following Covid norms will help curb spread’ “We can not be relaxed, but we should not be unjustly bothered by being careful and vigilant,” said Dr. Pradeep Banandur, Professor of Epidemiology at NIMHANS and a member of the State Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19. He noted that enforcing the mask rule, social distancing, restrictions on meetings at marriages and functions along with the growth of Covid vaccination centers are needed to contain further proliferation. “Immunizing as many people as possible will either prevent a second wave or reduce its impact, compared to what we see in Maharashtra and Kerala,” he noted.

