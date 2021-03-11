2 lakh worshipers visit Shiv Khori, 80,000 Aap Shambu, hundreds of Shankaracharya





Shivratri celebrated with much religious faith, with joy Avtar Bhat JAMMU, March 11: Maha Shivratri was celebrated with religious enthusiasm and joy throughout Jammu and Kashmir today with the glory of worshipers gathering Shiv temples to pay homage to Lord Shiva.

A major worshiper attack was reported from Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district where the two-day Maha Shivratri festival started yesterday. Over two loop worshipers drawn from different parts of the country paid homage to Lord Shiva’s ancient cave over the past two days until 6pm, while hundreds were still waiting in long lines for darshan until the final reports came out. Click here to watch the video Shiv Khori Cave is emerging as the second religious destination in the Jammu region after the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in ​​Katra town of Reasi district. Considering the heavy momentum of the pilgrims, the Reasi district administration had made detailed arrangements to include their safety, drinking water, electricity supply, ambulance treatment equipment, cleaning, fire service and also set up a counter slippery.

On the second day of Mela today, a colorful cultural program was also organized in Ransoo, Reasi. The Mela focused on Shiv Mahima (meaning) and the people of UT were witnessed by the pilgrims. In addition, a large crowd of worshipers witnessed today in Baba Dhansar, Kansi Patta, Salal Shiv cave, Mahadev Mandir Reasi and other shrines in the district.

Despite the limitations of COVID, there was a great rush to the other Shiv temples of Jammu province as well as to the Shankracharya temple of the Kashmir valley perched on a hill in the town of Sringar. Hundreds of believers from different parts of the country, despite the cold weather and rain, gathered in the temple early in the morning, which was built by Shankaracharya, who according to common belief is said to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva.

The shrine was also decorated with colorful lights that suited the occasion. Authorities had also made special transport equipment for worshipers. Early in the morning, a Rudhra Maha Abhishek of Lord Shiva was performed in the holy temple which was followed by a Hawan. Later, prayers were offered for the peace of all those people who lost their lives because of the deadly KOVID.

In the city of Jammu, the largest assembly of worshipers was seen at the Aap Shamboo Temple, Roop Nagar here where worshipers from different parts of the city and suburbs had made a morning line from early in the morning. The rush continued until late at night. Authorities had made detailed arrangements for the worshipers.

There was also a major blockage on the Janipur-Bantalab road from Buta Nagar to Chinore Chowk due to the large influx of pilgrims. According to official reports, about 80,000 pilgrims performed darshan in the holy temple by 6 p.m., while hundreds were still waiting in line.

A large crowd of worshipers was seen at the Ranbireshwar Jammu temple also where hundreds of people were seen waiting in line. People performed Lord Shiva’s ‘Jal Abhisheik’ on the occasion and they also offered Shivlingam milk and flowers.

Thousands of believers drawn from different parts of the city and suburbs gathered at the Peer Kho temple (cave) in the Old Town here from early in the morning to perform darshan and participate in the pooja -archana of Lord Shiva and his goddess spouse Parvati.

Worshipers also gathered at Shiv temples on Tawi Bridge, Canal Road and Kameshwar Temple in Akhnoor and other temples and participated in ‘Pooja-Archana’ in addition to worshiping God.

Reports arriving here from Kathua district said thousands of worshipers paid darshan in Lord Shiva temples and Lord Shiva caves there. Worshipers were seen standing in long queues waiting their turn to worship at the Maha Baleshwar Temple in Billawar, an ancient shrine dating back to the Pandav period. In addition, a large number of worshipers also worshiped at the ancient Mahanaal cave in the Dhani Bakhta area of ​​Kathua district. Hundreds of worshipers took a holy dip and prayed at the Arya Temple in Nagri Kathua and prayed there.

A large number of worshipers visited the ancient shrine of Lord Shiva at Sudhmahadev in Tehsil Chenani of Udhampur district and paid homage there.

As reported, a large number of worshipers also visited the ancient Shiv temple in Bhaderwah to perform prayers and be honored.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, worshipers according to tradition organized bhandara in different places to offer prashad to the people.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos