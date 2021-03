West Vancouver police warn of COVID-19 vaccine booking fraud – NEWS 1130 Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to personalize its online advertising and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media upholds the principles of the Digital Advertising Alliance. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies. We use cookies ( why ) You can change cookie preferences. Continued use of the site implies consent.





summary Police say fraudster calls a potential victim, says they are queuing for vaccine, asks for credit card details Be careful if someone calls, asking for things like credit card information to set up a ‘home visit’ for vaccination WEST VANCUVER (NEWS 1130) – If someone calls you claiming that you are queuing for the COVID-19 vaccine – do not give them any personal information. West Vancouver police say a fraudster is calling, trying to use vaccines as a way to get your money. Police say they have received notifications of someone calling a potential victim over the phone. They are told it is their turn for the vaccine and that they need personal details in order to arrange a “home visit”. The scammer then tries to get information like their address and credit card details. Related article: COVID-19 vaccines in BC: What you need to know Unfortunately, this pandemic has provided new opportunities for fraudsters to target vulnerable people, Const. Tha Kevin Goodmurphy. At this stage, no one will call you to make an appointment for the vaccine at home. If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately. You can find more information about scams and tips on how to protect yourself online Canadian Anti-Fraud Center website. We have sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed. We will send you a link to create a new password. {* #forgotPasswordForm * {



