Hospitals in Brazil are being pushed to restrict as the death toll from COVID-19 rises
BRAZIL / PORTO ALEGRE (Reuters) – Hospitals in Brazil’s major cities are reaching capacity, health officials warned, as the country recorded the highest number of deaths in the world COVID-19 over the past week, causing tighter restrictions on Thursday. in its most populous state.
Intensive care units for the treatment of COVID-19 patients have reached critical occupancy levels of over 90% in 15 of the 27 state capitals, according to the Fiocruz biomedical center.
In Porto Alegre in southern Brazil, the main COVID-19 referral hospital stopped accepting new cases because all of its ICU beds were taken. A Reuters photographer saw patients in respirators filling emergency rooms.
This is a warning. Weve reached capacity and people need to become aware of how bad the situation is, said Claudio Oliveira, director of Conceiao Hospital. It was the first time the hospital evacuated patients since the H1N1 epidemic in 2009.
Oliveira told reporters that the hospital closed its doors to avoid collapsing care for COVID patients there.
The death toll from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours exceeded 2,000 for the second time, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday, with 2,233 deaths and new infections rising by 75,412.
With more than 272,000 deaths, the number of deaths from the Brazils pandemic over the past year follows only the United States. But over the past week, Brazil has averaged more than 1,600 deaths a day, ahead of about 1,400 in the United States, where the blast collapsed.
As President Jair Bolsonaro moves against blockades and urges Brazilians to leave their homes, governors and mayors have struggled to enforce restrictions, often praying in vain with an epidemic-affected population.
The far-right president attacked governors for blockades again on Thursday, including the Sao Paulo states move to ban football matches. He said they were increasing poverty with a drug that was worse than the virus.
How long can we endure this blockage irresponsibility? You shut everything down and destroy millions of jobs. The blockade is not a cure, Bolsonaro said in a video speech to a business group with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes at his side.
Brazil two most populous cities, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, on Thursday moved to tighten measures as their hospitals battled a second wave of the virus, driven by a more contagious variant that appeared in the Amazon region.
As Europe and the United States increase vaccines and reduce their loads, the Brazilian federal government has started a slow start, with only 2% of the 210 million Brazilians fully inoculated so far.
In the capital of nations Brasilia, which is under a state of siege at night, the ICU wards of public hospitals are 97% full and the private ones are 99%, forcing the city to re-establish field hospitals as it had during a peak in cases last year.
On Thursday, Sao Paulo Governor Joo Doria announced a new phase of restrictions on enforcing social distance, arguing that it is now the only weapon against the spread of the virus.
They include a curfew from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am, suspension of religious services and sporting events, including football matches and people not being allowed to use beaches and parks.
This is a tough, unpopular decision. No governor wants to stop economic activities in their state, Doria told a news conference.
The state of Sao Paulo, home to about 44 million people, is currently only allowing essential stores such as supermarkets and pharmacies to take buyers.
The health secretary in Sao Paulo said hospitals in more than half of the state’s municipalities are full and half of patients are under 50 years old.
Last year, the most serious cases were focused on older Brazilians.
Additional reports by Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Written by Jamie McGeever and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Brad Haynes, Bill Berkrot, Jonathan Oatis and Daniel Wallis
