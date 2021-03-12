Pakistan is again banning TikTok, this time for selling vulgarity





Pakistan has banned TikTok once again, citing unpleasant content in the video app for the short form. This is the second time the ByteDance platform has been banned in Pakistan, following a brief 10-day shutdown in October last year. Last fall, TikTok was banned from holding immoral and obscene videos, but the company was able to assure the Pakistani government that the videos would be moderated in accordance with Pakistani social norms and laws, and the app launched a week and a half later. . In compliance with the orders of the Peshawar High Court, the PTA has issued instructions to service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok Application. During the hearing of an issue today, PHC ordered the Blocking of the Application. PTA (@PTAofficialpk) March 11, 2021 The company has tens of millions of users in Pakistan, and yet a high court in the city of Peshawar ordered governments to regulate the telecoms authority, the Telecommunications Authority of Pakistan, to ban the application in order to make it compliant. In compliance with the orders of the Peshawar High Court, the PTA has issued instructions to service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App, the notice reads. During the hearing of an issue today, PHC ordered the Blocking of the Application. It is not entirely clear why the legitimacy of TikToks in Pakistan is again in question and whether any video or trend in the app is the culprit. Ende, Al Jazeera reports that the appeals had been made by the Chief Justice of Peshawar, Qaiser Rashid Khan, who accused TikTok of keeping content unacceptable to Pakistani society. According to Times Financial, Khan said the platform was dealing with sales vulgarity and ordered the ban to take effect immediately during a session Thursday. This is the second TikTok ban in Pakistan in the last year TikTok is built on the foundation of creative expression, with strong safeguards to keep inappropriate content off-platform, TikTok said in a statement to LIPS. In Pakistan we have grown our local language moderation team and have mechanisms to report and remove content contrary to our community guidelines. We hope to continue to serve the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity and fun. TikTok has endured a number of controversial government bans and other restrictions around the world, particularly with a nationwide ban in India since last summer and the Trump administrations attacked the attempt to force the company to partner with a firm. American technology to allay Chinese government fears of impact on the platform. (This deal, with cloud giant Oracle, is apparently in support of life under President Joe Biden.) The app has faced its most serious opposition in and around Southeast Asia, where governments have extended existing control over media on the video-centric social network using laws and regulations about what constitutes inappropriate or immoral content.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos