EU moves closer to sanctions for human rights violations in 6 countries – POLITICO





EU countries moved one step closer to adopting new sanctions on human rights abuses in six countries on Thursday, according to three diplomats. The list includes a Chinese official, said one of the diplomats. Senior diplomats in the EU Political and Security Committee, which deals with defense and security issues, have reached a first agreement on a list of sanctions. In order to be finalized, the list will have to pass a legal examination in a Council working group known as Relex, before receiving final political approval from EU ambassadors and being put before EU foreign ministers at a meeting. March 22. must be agreed unanimously and may be challenged in court. According to the two diplomats, the sanctions list targets three entities and a dozen individuals in six countries: Russia, China, North Korea, Libya, Eritrea and Sudan. One of the individuals is a Chinese official involved in the mistreatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, one of the diplomats said. Last month, the Dutch parliament approved a non-binding motion saying the treatment of the Uighur minority in China amounts to “genocide”, the first such move by a European country. The diplomats did not clarify other types of targeted human rights violations or the names on the list. Planned sanctions use a new tool that allows the EU to punish human rights violations in a more flexible way, which was adopted last year and is often called the EU Magnitsky Act. The mechanism was first used earlier this month when the EU, along with Washington, imposed sanctions on senior Russian officials over the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. When the tool was agreed last December, some officials argued that its flexibility allowed it to impose sanctions on individuals rather than countries: “In this way, we can sanction a Chinese [person] “without sanctioning China,” one official explained. When those sanctions against Russian officials were agreed upon, some diplomats argued that there was a need for “geographical balance” in the implementation of the new tool to avoid the impression that it was introduced only to target Russia. Other diplomats stressed that there was also a willingness to impose new sanctions ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers later this month because UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is expected to attend those talks. Want more analysis from POLITICS? POLITICS Pro is our premium intelligence service for professionals. From financial services to commerce, technology, cybersecurity and more, Pro provides the real-time intelligence, deep penetration and ball-breaking you need to keep up. Email [email protected] to seek additional judgment.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos