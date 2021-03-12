How Sarah Everards Disappearance Spurred a Social Media Movement





Topline The disappearance of a 33-year-old woman from London, last seen walking home from a friend’s house last week, has sparked a source of anger and resentment from British women, who say the case highlights the danger with her which women face in their daily lives. . Sarah Everard has been missing since last week. Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police

The main facts Sarah Everard has not been seen since March 3, when security cameras caught her walking home through Clapham, a wealthy part of South London anchored by Clapham Common, a picturesque 220-acre park that Everard is believed by police to have passed just before she disappeared. . The case took a tragic turn Wednesday when London Metropolitan Police announced officers investigating her disappearance found what they believed to be human waste in a wooded area of ​​Ashford, Kent, more than 50 miles from the area last seen Everard. A Metropolitan Police officer in his forties was arrested in suspicion of murder, kidnapping and indecent exposure in connection with the disappearance of the Everards in Kent, where the remains were found. The case has spurred women in London and beyond share their experiences to feel insecure in their daily lives, the precautions they take and how sometimes it is still not so enough to protect them. What to look for Thousands of people have indicated they will attend a vigil for Everard Saturday at Clapham Common, one of the last places believed to have been. Organizers say the event is also a movement for women reclaim roads and public spaces as it is suspected that police told Clapham’s women Stay at home and do not go out alone. This is a vigilance for Sarah, but also for all women who feel insecure, who disappear from our streets and who face violence every day, writes the organizers. What we do not know If the bones found at Ashford belong to Everard. Confirmation of identity may take (investigators) some time, Said on Wednesday metropolitan police commissioner Cressida Dick. The identity of the London police officer arrested in connection with the Everards case has not been made public. tangential Marie Pungs, a 25-year-old sustainability consultant living in Clapham when Everard disappeared, told Forbes she found out about the Everards disappearing on Saturday while walking in Clapham Common and saw police officers entering the park with shovels and dogs. I was very crazy at first, and really worried, Pungs said. Clapham is normally a really safe place, and I have done the same walk from Clapham Common to Brixton a few times and have never considered it dangerous. The disappearance of the Everards has increased tensions in the neighborhood, she said, and prompted young women to rethink their routines in a part of London that is considered very safe. You could see girls running by themselves and walking through the park, even if it was dark. “I do not think anyone was particularly worried,” Pungs said. Now I can tell everyone who feels a little hesitant to walk on their own. There is obviously a lot of talk about whether girls should walk through the park if it gets dark. People are scared. Pungs added that she is happy to see women sharing their stories on social media so men can understand how women feel. We always try our best to be as invisible as possible when we are on our own, and that still doesn’t work. It should not happen. Her nerves. Main history A World Health Organization report released Wednesday found that one in three shocking women worldwide will be subjected to violence in their lifetime. The most common perpetrator is a man or intimate partner, according to the WHO, but 6% of women report being sexually assaulted by someone else. Further reading Shadow pandemic: 1 in 3 women face violent abuse in their lifetime, says WHO (Forbes)







