How to Set Global Standards for Freedom of Expression?

Question: President Bollinger, a First Amendment scholar, co-edited this book with you, a leading expert on global freedom of expression. How did you complete your two areas of expertise?

A: The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution has been a major influential source for the global development of freedom of expression norms. Even if that contribution is not formally acknowledged or referred to in international standards-setting exercises or in national or regional jurisprudence, it still exists: in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, in the continuing assertion of the center of freedom of the press in the considerations of democracy around the world, in the position taken globally against criminal defamation, etc. The first changes, its philosophical foundations, history and jurisprudence over a century or more has been a constant impact on the development of my expertise on global norms of free speech. I could not have wished for a better First Amendment adviser and scholar than President Lee Bollinger. Lee approaches the first amendment critically, not as a sacred text to remain a challenge. For him, this is a gateway to U.S. history and political culture; a proposal, unfinished but tested through changing times and circumstances, that is problematic in time in terms of its implications. For all these reasons, our areas of expertise complemented each other well. Both oppose legal nationalism, the notion that a legal culture or tradition is better, stronger, and so on.

The book draws on the work of social constructivists, especially that of Martha Finnemore and Kathyrn Sikkink, define norms as standards of appropriate conduct, often but not always codified in law, and global norms are those that have reached a “turning point” or critical mass of state approvals. To determine whether global norms have emerged on specific issues of free speech, contributors have critically examined international law alongside different legal traditions, national and regional jurisprudence, including the first amendment. This later appears to be large as one of the sources of global rates and one of external costs. The chapters in the first part of the book cover an impressive number of jurisdictions, and their law and jurisprudence. From this review, global norms can be woven.

Question: What do you want people to get from Regardless of Boundaries?

A: In the context of a decade dominated by attacks on project global multilateralism, on global values ​​and the UN, in particular human rights ideals,Regardless of Boundariesstands as an authoritarian work that pushes back against those trends. It offers a truly global perspective, a powerful picture of the state of the game of freedom of expression over the past 70 years since the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the international community and a century after the original First Amendment jurisprudence . It offers a vision of freedom of expression exercised and protected, regardless of borders, which does not fall prey to the tendency towards legal nationalism. Critical is critical of those achievements; does not take them for granted but recognizes their limitations. However, in an age dominated by populism and nationalism, Regardless of Boundaries shows how far we have come as a global community on a particular and significant issue. Such a global view of international standards and norms that can be said to be global; of the actors who, over time, established this global, interactive system; of those acting against it is not available elsewhere and this makes the publication unique.

From a scientific point of view, the book is the first of its kind to study freedom of expression by applying a global norm framework. It critically examines the extent to which global norms on freedom of expression and information have emerged and which actors and forces contribute to this globalization. It challenges the tradition of comparative jurisprudence, which to date is characterized by strong prejudices regarding comparative jurisdictions (mainly Western and customary law systems) and by a focus on differences over commonalities. Otherwise, Regardless of Boundaries emphasizes jurisprudence from around the world, including from the Global South and from different legal traditions, and identifies what this commonality of jurisprudence has, as opposed to what can set them apart. The book is broader and more global in scope than most literature, and offers contributions that are empirical (e.g. by designing norms, values, and systems around free expression) and theoretical (e.g. by setting a coherent framework). global law to address issues such as political expression and access to government information). The writing is rich and clear. It brings together the voices of some of the world’s best scholars and commentators on these issues, offering different refreshing, balanced and nuanced perspectives.

Question: You are a busy person, but hopefully you have time to read for fun. What books are you reading now and why?

A: Richard Powerss Ovestory:I love trees, and it’s an amazing book. Karine Tuils Human things: quite current in France (and elsewhere) in what it sees as abuse of power, including at the most intimate level, and the cooperation of those who know. Max Tegmark’sJeta 3.0,had just finished C. Robert Cargills Sea of ​​rust: The issue at the heart of these two books will determine what it means to be human in the years to come.

Question: Imagine, in a post-COVID world, that you are hosting a dinner party. Which three scholars, authors, activists or artists, dead or alive, would you invite and why?

A: I would introduce my mother as a co-host because I miss her so much and every day; Fragile (robot), for her views on what it means to be human, on consciousness, free will, and choice; Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi, founders of Black Lives Matter, for their views and to celebrate their actions on systematic racism, reparations and basic organization; andOlimpes de Gouges for her vision, activism and courage, for her dreams of equality. She wrote Declaration of the Rights of Woman and Citizen in 1791, he campaigned for women’s rights and against the slave trade. For this, she was executed in 1794.