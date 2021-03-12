International evangelical pastor Luis Palau dies at 86 years old





It is with a mixture of sadness and joy that we share with you that my father passed away early this morning. He died suddenly and very calmly, as he had hoped, his family said in a statement Thursday. This is hard news, but Luis is experiencing the beauty of God face to face. Born into a wealthy family in Buenos Aires, Palau rose from the darkness and became one of the most prominent international Christian evangelists. Over a career spanning more than half a century, he wrote 50 books and addressed 30 million people in 75 countries at evangelical festivals that were his ventures in the present day of the most traditional crusades that grew the fame of his mentor and idol. Graham. In many ways, I feel that God has even more to me. However, whatever tomorrow keeps Im completely at peace. Both Patricia and I are, he wrote to his followers after diagnosis. As we look back, we praise the Lord. Fifty-seven years of marriage. How many places have we been. How many people have we reached with the Gospel. His radio programs, including internationally in Spanish Luis Palau Responde, are broadcast on 3,500 stations in 48 countries, and his Portland-based Luis Palau Association hosts dozens of events each year on five continents. The breadth of his evangelical empire, especially among Spanish-speaking believers, long ago gave him the nickname Billy Graham of Latin America. A decade ago, Palau began transferring the day-to-day operations of that empire to three of his four sons, including one who is now an international evangelist in his own right. Everything is ready, so if God wants to take me home … I’m ready, he told his followers in a January 2018 video. I have preached about paradise … and I have often preached about the second coming and resurrection, and now, its reality for me. Consolations came from other faith leaders as news of Palaus’s death spread Thursday. Luis Palau was the Apostle Paul to the Spanish-speaking world. He was a leader whom God used to lead the great revival that engulfed South and Central America and that was just the beginning, said Rev. Fr. Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders. Today, we have lost a giant in Christian history. James Dobson, who broadcasts the Christian program on Family Talk radio on 1,300 stations, called Palau a dear friend. His passion for sharing Jesus Christ around the world was immeasurable, he said in a statement. Palau was converted early in life by his father, a businessman who had been converted to Christianity by a missionary. But when Palaus’s father died suddenly, the family fell into difficult times. In an autobiographical video interview on his website, Palau remembers his mother splitting a loaf of bread among her children or cutting a steak into eight pieces for dinner. Palau, who had hoped to become a lawyer, was working a junior job at a bank when he heard Graham on the radio in 1952. It was transformative, he would later say, and Palau decided he wanted to become an evangelist himself one day. I would gladly have a business or be a lawyer or one, but the real commitment of my life was to gain people in Jesus Christ. There is nothing bigger in the whole world, he said in an interview on his website. Palau moved to Oregon in 1960 to attend the Multnomah Bible School in Portland and met his future wife, another Bible school student named Pat. The couple married in 1961 and had four sons, building their early family life around missionary work. Palau interned with Graham in 1962 during a crusade in Fresno, California and served as Grahams’s Spanish interpreter during the Crusades in South and Central America in the 1960s. Palau began his Spanish-language radio program in Colombia and delivered sermons in Latin America throughout the 1970s. Now an American citizen, Palau began attracting tens of thousands in his appearances in Colombia, Peru, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Mexico and Spain. In 1978, Palau incorporated his service in Portland and later set a record of attending the huge city water park during an evangelistic event. Reaching an American audience had posed a challenge. In 1999, Palau shifted his emphasis from traditional crusades to the main part of evangelicals to Christian festivals in the most wonderful nature, with more modern sensations, to attract unbelievers. The events had corporate sponsors and featured Christian rock bands, skate parks and family activities. It revolutionized everything we did, Palau told the Associated Press in 2003. I will never go back to the old model unless God holds a gun to my head. Follow Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







